Cyber Monday is here. | Featured News Story – Verizon

Happy Monday V Team, on today’s edition of Up To Speed live host Raquel Wilson shared a full news rundown.

Raquel kicked off the show by sharing how grateful she felt to be surrounded by family during the Thanksgiving holiday. She did acknowledge however that the holidays may not be easy for everyone – and reminded V Teamers that if they find themselves in need of help or support the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is available to help. EAP puts convenient resources within your reach, to help you – and your household members – stay healthy. The EAP is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-441-8674, or you can also click here.

On that note, spreading love and kindness is something we all need right now and as part of our “A Call for Kindness” campaign, members of our Communications PR team partnered with Kroger, Hy-Vee and Fresh Encounters grocery stores to give unsuspecting customers the gift of groceries in an effort we’re calling ‘Feed the Love.’

All throughout November, the team has been spreading holiday kindness to 250 people across 10 cities by buying them groceries while also sharing the value that comes with being a Verizon customer.

And the kindness didn’t stop there. Members of the communications team dropped off fresh groceries for our very own hard working retail V Teamers. We made these drop offs to Verizon stores across the country in over 25 locations to show just how much their hard work during the holiday season and beyond is appreciated.

It’s Cyber Monday, and you’ll want to make sure you take advantage of our latest deals!

Get a 5G Phone plus a gift like a tablet, smartwatch or earbuds all on us. There are a lot of devices to choose from so if you’re Team Pixel or Team iPhone, we’ve got you covered.

Raquel shared how she personally benefited from “A Gift to Give and A Gift to Get” – she helped her family upgrade their phones to the new iPhone 14 Pro with free Beats Fit pro earpods and an Apple Watch SE all on Verizon.

And remember V Team, as you help and encourage your friends and family to take advantage of our exciting deals this season don’t forget that we have a special support team, the Ambassador Care Team to help you navigate mobile and fios concerns if you need help beyond our usual customer service channels.

To add even more excitement to the act of gift giving, we are giving our customers a one-of-a-kind holiday experience. Local artists will be in stores across the country to customize the accessories you purchase; adding that extra personal touch is always a great way to show you care. We shared a video featuring Brooklyn artist Jason Naylor, one of the artists whom we’ve teamed up with for this experience, to help us spread the exciting news.

Be sure to spread the word with friends and family and click here to see if a local artist will be in a store near you.

