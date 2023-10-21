Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 Redefines Tablet Computing… Again – Forbes

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is the latest 2 in 1 tablet in the Surface line-up. Not only does it showcase Windows 11’s touch-based computing viewpoint, it also brings a new design to the established line. I’ve spent some time with the Pro 8 to get a feel for Microsoft’s new approach to mobile computing.

Given this is the eighth major model, you’d assume the Surface Pro 8 is an iteration on top of the Surface Pro 7, with small steps and improvements to update the 2 in 1 to modern standards. And for the most part you would be right. But the Surface Pro 8 draws a lot from the ARM-powered Surface Pro X. I’d argue that the Pro 8 has built its specs of the Pro 7, but the design and styling of the Pro X.

When the Surface Pro X was launched in late 2019 (alongside the aforementioned Pro 7 and the Surface Laptop 3) it was Microsoft’s most ambitious 2 in 1 to date. Ahead of Apple’s expected move to ARM-based silicon, the Pro X brought Windows 10 on ARM to the consumer with the SQ1 processor (based on Qualcomm’s own 8cx ARM chipset). That brought about easier data connectivity, improved battery life, always-on capability, and the ability to move much closer to a tablet-like design.

The Pro X shipped with a screen with far smaller bezels than the Pro 7, it was lighter than the Intel-based machines, and as the chips could run at much cooler temperatures it could thinner and dispense with the vents, fans, and thermal engineering that limited the Pro 7. Meanwhile the Surface Pro 7 stayed with the same design as seen in the Pro 6.

Surface supporters compared this to the look of the Pro X’s refreshed design and wondered why they couldn’t have nice things for the Intel-based machines. Well… now you can have nice things.

Let’s start with the screen… not least because with a 2 in 1 device where the detachable keyboard and stylus are additional purchases. Microsoft has brought over the smaller bezels of the Surface Pro X. It’s not yet an edge to edge screen; the bezels are still there, offering you a safe space to hold the Pro 8 in tablet mode, but they are far less attention grabbing now. The biggest win here is that the feel modern, albeit not right at the cutting edge.

The Surface Pro 8 screen offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, a feature prevalent on smartphones and popular on gaming laptops. Including it on a touch based device means more responsive feedback on highlighting and moving elements, more accurate and timely inking when using a stylus, and much smoother scrolling. In the same was as the smaller bezels, the faster refreshing screen helps the Pro 8 feel as modern as possible.

I would have liked to see the Pro 8 offer adaptive refresh rates. The display can run at 60 Hz or 120 Hz and having this intelligently change on an app-by-app basis would have helped preserve battery life by dropping down the rate on specific apps but still offering the faster refresh when needed. Instead you have to choose manually at a global scale… faster screen needing more power, or slower screen needing less power.

It’s worth noting that the bottom bezel is covered up by the detachable keyboard when in action, which makes a big visual difference. The top bezel also holds a 10 megapixel main camera, and a 5 megapixel webcam, capturing video up to 1080p for the likes fo Zoom and Microsoft Teams (it also pulls double duty as the Windows Hello facial recognition camera). Dual microphones are also present to get the best possible sound for your conference calls, and while the speakers are in a small space they feel tuned to offer as much clarity to the spoken word as well as solid performance for music and video playback.

While the Surface Pro 8 is thinner than the Pro 7, featuring curved edges instead of the sharp lines of the previous models, it’s still not as thin as the Pro X. We’re still running an Intel Core processor in here wihich offers a lot of performance. Performance means heat, and heat means cooling. So the top half of the case has recessed vents along it, which stylistically matches up with the recessed edge of the kick stand. There has been thought put in to this to keep it as functional but as discrete as possible. The usual mix of heat pipes and graphite radiators are in the chassis, as well as a fan to help air flow. You are going to feel some heat in heavy use, but it never reached a level that was uncomfortable.

Port-wise you get two USB-C thunderbolt ports, the proprietary Surface Connect bladed port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, all mounted along the edges. Lift up the kickstand and you’ll find a magnetically held panel that pops off to reveal the SSD hard drive (screwed in but easily removed for data security) and a SIM card slot.

Not every Surface Pro 8 variant comes with this option for 4G LTE. Curiously the models with increased storage miss out on this connectivity, so do watch the spec sheets if this is a key feature. In use the cellular option is toggle able in much the same way as Wi-Fi, although you can limit the data transferred, pause syncing in various apps, and restrict software updates while on a cellular connection to reduce data usage.

One of the knock-on effects of the redesign is the detachable keyboard. Thanks to Microsoft maintaining the design of the Surface Pro for many years, there has been a continuity of peripherals, notably the keyboard could be used on the newer Pro models. That’s no longer the case, with the Pro 8’s physical connections no longer matching up to the Pro 7 or earlier models. What they do line up with is the Surface Pro X connectors. I think it’s safe to say that we’ll have this design language going forwards for a few years.

As with every Surface Pro review, the Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen 2 are additional purchases. Here in the UK the regular keyboard is £125, the Signature Keyboard (which comes with the Charing bay for the stylus) is £160, and the Signature Keyboard plus Slim Pen 2 is £260. The keyboard at least feels like a mandatory option to get the most out of the hardware so do consider this when looking at the total cost of ownership.

The big change in the Slim Pen 2 over the Slim Pen is the addition of a vibration motor to offer haptic feedback as you draw on the screen. Where supported, this brings the experience much closer to the analogue reference point that many will have. The pen retains the flat profile that makes it easer to store in the Signature Keyboard (which wirelessly charges the pen when it is stored. I did appreciate the longer nib in the Slim Pen 2 that made it easier to see where i was inking. Combined with the increased sensitivity and closer layers on the display meant that the Slim Pen 2 feels accurate both in where you are pointing, and where you are drawing.

Finally, I’ll just note that Microsoft has made the Surface Pro 8 easier to repair, with the various subsystems easily removable and able to be switched out for a fresh section. While this isn’t transparent to a consumer, IT departments with a large roll-out or the need

Microsoft has worked hard to increase the performance on the Surface Pro 8. There’s naturally a bump up over the Surface Pro 7 due to the upgrade of the intel Core chipset from Ice Lake to Tiger Late, but the engineering inside the chassis has also contributed. The extra colling allows the chips to run up to 23W compared to 15W on the Surface Pro 8.

Where the Surface Pro 8 falls short of more traditional laptops, both from Microsoft and elsewhere, is in the GPU. The integrated Intel Iris Xe works well with day to day tasks, and handles itself solidly for media creation tasks, but it’s never going to match machines which offer the likes of the Nvidia RTX range. For a portable 2 in 1 though, the Xe fits the expected use cases with aplomb.

The Surface Pro 8 ships with Windows 11 out of the box, and this plays a big part of the Pro 8 experience. With a renewed approach both to touch based computing, and the ability change the UI elements on the fly to accommodate different modes of use (such as at a desktop, with or without the keyboard, or sitting back on the sofa at night), Windows 11 helps unlock the potential of the Pro 8 to create a much more intuitive mobile experience.

Under it all, it’s still Windows. I find it amusing that you can have a wonderfully flashy “right click” menu in the new Windows Explorer, and you are just one click away from a menu that would not look out of place in Windows XP. Unlike Apple, Microsoft works hard to not force a code break on developers and to retain as much backwards compatibility for older applications as possible to better work in a corporate environment, so you are never going to fully escape this dichotomy in the UI. Microsoft has worked hard to make these usable with touch, and has broadly succeeded.

Windows 11 also leans into a multi-window approach to allow more information from more apps to be on screen at the same time. Personally the Surface Pro 8 screen is still a touch cramped for me to fully enjoy this in the way I would on a laptop with a larger screen, but your mileage will vary. And of course with the Thunderbolt 4 ports it’s an easy enough matter to attach an external monitor with more digital canvas to work with, at which point the mode switching to desktop kicks in automatically and the multi-window approach makes more sense.

A look at Microsoft’s Surface portfolio shows a clear split between the laptop format and the 2 in 1 format. The Surface Pro 8 sits at the top of the 2 in 1 charts, and rightly so. The design is stylish and modern while making accommodations to get the best performance possible. The touchscreen and stylus interaction is second to none, and the inclusion of 4G LTE makes this an incredibly portable machine.

That has to be balanced out by the cost. The Surface Pro 8 family is expensive. Once you add on the Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen 2 to get the full experience, you are drawing comparisons with high-end laptops and tablets – plus Apple’s iPad Pro family is lurking just over the horizon. Which is why Microsoft’s Surface Laptop and Surface Laptop Studio are important parts of the portfolio. They can take on the ‘regular’ duties of both a workhorse and a flagship laptop respectively.

That leaves the Surface Pro 8 to do what it does best. To be the computer that works away from the desk, that you can take out to work with in the field, that offers a premium experience backed up by the strength and flexibility of Windows 11.

Disclaimer: Microsoft UK provided a Surface Pro 8 for review purposes.

