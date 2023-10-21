ChatGPT's Plugins May Be AI's 'iPhone Moment' and Threat To … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.

If the only thing you know about sports is who wins and who loses, you are missing the highest stakes action of all. The business owners that power this multibillion dollar industry are changing, and a new era of the business of sports is underway. From media and technology to finance and real estate, leagues and teams across the globe have matured into far more than just back page entertainment. And the decisions they make have huge consequences, not just for the bottom line, but for communities, cities, even entire countries.

BOJ May Review Yield-Curve Control Policy as Rates Rise: Nikkei

PE-Backed Power Capital Renewable Energy Put Up for Sale: Times

Fresh Growth Numbers Are Set to Show US Remains Economic Powerhouse

IMF Economist Says France Will Struggle to Reach Deficit Target

Charting the Global Economy: China’s Economy Gains Momentum

US Supreme Court Allows White House Social Media Contacts for Now

Tesla’s Slowing Growth Is Sending a Warning to All EV Makers

Alibaba, Tencent Join $340 Million Funding for AI Startup Zhipu

Prepare For a Wave of US Politicians Using AI in Their Campaigns

TSMC Foresees Long-Awaited Chip Recovery After Outlook Beat

Australia Suspends China WTO Wine Dispute Before PM’s Visit

Japan’s Kishida Faces By-Election Tests as Support Slides

Car Owners Fall Behind on Payments at Highest Rate on Record

A Mediterranean Paradise Wins Out Over a £5 Million Cotswolds Renovation

Hollywood Studios, Actors to Resume Contract Talks on Tuesday

Bobby Charlton, Who Led England to World Cup, Dies at 86

Ozempic, Wegovy and the Weight of the Unknown

House Republicans Are Still a Mess But at Least Jordan Won’t Be Speaker

Home Depot's $300 Skeleton Filled a Market Need

Risking It All to Actually Understand Risk, on ‘The Businessweek Show’

Lululemon’s Founder Is Racing to Cure the Rare Disease Destroying His Muscles

Inflation Raging at 130% Is Pushing Argentina Down a Radical Path

Tyler Perry on Building an Entertainment Empire in Atlanta

Ex-Lloyds Manager Seeks £1.2 Million After Win in Racist Slur Case

How New York City Turned the World’s Biggest Garbage Dump Into a Park

Why Measuring the Clean Energy Economy Is a Game of Catch-Up

Most New York Airbnb Applications Don’t Meet City Requirements

Buttigieg Highlights Need for Safer Roads: CityLab Event

US Cities Enter Era of Austerity Without Pandemic Aid, Report Says

Binance Stops Offering Crypto Visa Debit Card in Europe While Partners Step Back

How Bankman-Fried Allegedly Spent Billions in Customer Funds Before FTX Collapse

Tether’s Frontman Inherits Crypto’s $84 Billion Behemoth

Its new plugins could turn it into the web’s switchboard, giving people a new reason to ditch the search giant.

IPhone moment?

Photographer: Olivier Douliery/AFP

Just as we were getting used to the idea of ChatGPT writing emails and conducting research, OpenAI has upgraded it with capabilities that make it even more of a threat to big tech companies such as Google. ChatGPT’s new plugins, released last week with relatively little fanfare, are a major leap forward for the technology.

In a nutshell, it is going from merely generating text to taking action on the web, turning it into the type of powerful virtual assistant that Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc. have been trying to build for years.

source