Google to end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Check date, details – Economic Times

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said interest rates will stay high, without offering any indication of when softening could start. Monetary policy must remain “actively disinflationary” to ensure the decline in retail inflation in recent months continues smoothly, Das said.
Marketers have identified a generational shift and far higher impulse-driven consumption than ever before as young Indians increasingly choose to disregard traditional religious practices connected to Shradh, Shravan or Navratri such as not buying high-ticket items, abstaining from consuming liquor and non-vegetarian food.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the government is looking at reducing its debt burden further and has already resorted to prudent spending by resisting the temptation of fiscal profligacy, especially after the pandemic, to avoid burdening future generations.
(Catch all the US News, UK News, Canada News, International Breaking News Events, and Latest News Updates on The Economic Times.)
Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily International News Updates.
ETPrime stories of the day
All was quiet in the Uber-Ola world. Then Grab and BluSmart had a below-the-radar meeting.
Sound-check 123: Lessons from Trevor Noah’s Bengaluru show, and ways to liven up live events
Burmans may face Religare management’s googly as they seek second innings in financial services
‘Israel go back’: Mufti protests in Srinagar
Canada closes visa centres in Chandigarh
ICICI Bank Q2: Net profit jumps 36% YoY
Israel is in need of bulletproof jackets
Vaswani to be new Kotak Mah Bank CEO
‘Back to solve Pakistan’s problems’: Nawaz
Mahua case: ‘CBI can count my pair of shoes’
Tough German stance on Hamas supporters
Gaza Border: Report from ground zero
R’than polls: Gehlot to contest from Sardarpura
POWERED BY
Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)
18%
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN
35%
OFF
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD
29%
OFF
Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)
31%
OFF
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier
48%
OFF
GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)
46%
OFF
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)
54%
OFF
Trending Now
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Prime Articles
Top Slideshow
Top Commodities
Top Videos
Private Companies
Top Searched Companies
Top Story Listing
Top Definitions
Most Searched IFSC Codes
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in
Google to end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Check date, details – Economic Times
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said interest rates will stay high, without offering any indication of when softening could start. Monetary policy must remain “actively disinflationary” to ensure the decline in retail inflation in recent months continues smoothly, Das said.