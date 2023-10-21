Google to end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Check date, details – Economic Times

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said interest rates will stay high, without offering any indication of when softening could start. Monetary policy must remain “actively disinflationary” to ensure the decline in retail inflation in recent months continues smoothly, Das said.

Marketers have identified a generational shift and far higher impulse-driven consumption than ever before as young Indians increasingly choose to disregard traditional religious practices connected to Shradh, Shravan or Navratri such as not buying high-ticket items, abstaining from consuming liquor and non-vegetarian food.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the government is looking at reducing its debt burden further and has already resorted to prudent spending by resisting the temptation of fiscal profligacy, especially after the pandemic, to avoid burdening future generations.

(Catch all the US News, UK News, Canada News, International Breaking News Events, and Latest News Updates on The Economic Times.)

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily International News Updates.

ETPrime stories of the day

All was quiet in the Uber-Ola world. Then Grab and BluSmart had a below-the-radar meeting.

Sound-check 123: Lessons from Trevor Noah’s Bengaluru show, and ways to liven up live events

Burmans may face Religare management’s googly as they seek second innings in financial services

‘Israel go back’: Mufti protests in Srinagar

Canada closes visa centres in Chandigarh

ICICI Bank Q2: Net profit jumps 36% YoY

Israel is in need of bulletproof jackets

Vaswani to be new Kotak Mah Bank CEO

‘Back to solve Pakistan’s problems’: Nawaz

Mahua case: ‘CBI can count my pair of shoes’

Tough German stance on Hamas supporters

Gaza Border: Report from ground zero

R’than polls: Gehlot to contest from Sardarpura

POWERED BY

Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)

18%

OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN

35%

OFF

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD

29%

OFF

Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)

31%

OFF

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

48%

OFF

GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)

46%

OFF

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

54%

OFF

Trending Now

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Prime Articles

Top Slideshow

Top Commodities

Top Videos

Private Companies

Top Searched Companies

Top Story Listing

Top Definitions

Most Searched IFSC Codes

Follow us on:

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source