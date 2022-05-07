Here's our video walkthrough of Samsung's One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Vlad 05 May 2022

Samsung Android Video Review

Samsung has been incredibly timely with updating a lot of its devices to the latest version of its Android skin – we’re talking about One UI 4.1, which came out alongside the Galaxy S22 family a few months ago. This is Samsung’s second One UI version based on Android 12, and now that it’s made its way to flagships and mid-rangers alike, we decided to take a good look at it and see what’s new and what’s changed.

And what better way to do that than a quick, concise video outlining the key features of One UI 4.1? Right? Well, that’s what we thought, so here’s our freshly baked video on that exact subject.

We go through the general interface and the look of the skin, including various customization options and small niggles about the way some things are set by default. We then turn our attention to the launcher and its choice of feed-like UI you can see to the left of your leftmost home screen, the task switcher, app drawer, edge panel, power button shortcuts, and from there it’s on to preinstalled apps, as well as quick dives into some of the essential ones like the dialer.

Then you might want to know about some privacy and security features, the very handy Dual messenger, game-related stuff, and Samsung’s Dex and Link to Windows features – the former turning your phone into a computer and the latter connecting your phone to your Windows PC. We also cover widgets, the built-in keyboard, and a ton of camera features, as well as the newly trendy memory extension option that Samsung calls RAM Plus. It is definitely a video packed with information, so we do hope you enjoyed it!

