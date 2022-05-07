Alleged 'iPhone 14' display panels shown in leaked photo – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Images of the display panels for the “iPhone 14” lineup have been shared online showing off the new pill-and-hole cutouts.

Manufacturers are preparing for mass production of the “iPhone 14,” so parts are sure to begin leaking out. A photo showing off the potential display panels for the “iPhone 14” was shared on Chinese social media website, Weibo, which have given us the best look at the new design yet.

The image was shared on Twitter by user @SaranByte and first reported by 9to5Mac. The image shows thinner bezels and a taller aspect ratio for pro models.

iPhone 14 front panels have leaked on Weibo – here are the changes to note:

1) thinner bezels on the Pro models, as reported by other sources

2) aspect ratio is also slightly different on the Pros (19.5:9 to 20:9); this corroborates with 9to5Mac’s report regarding taller displays pic.twitter.com/UtqNcBB9aP

Apple is expected to release four new models: the 6.1-inch “iPhone 14” and “iPhone 14 Pro” and the 6.7-inch “iPhone 14 Max” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max.” The mini model isn’t expected to return this generation.

The thinner bezels on the pro models line up with previous rumors. And as the “iPhone 14” 3D-printed models showed, the display corners appear more rounded.

This leak is our first look at an alleged official rendition of the pill-and-hole cutout. The cutout is expected to be used on the “iPhone 14 Pro” models and will replace the notch.

It isn’t clear if these leaked panels are final designs or sample products for proof-of-concept production testing. Apple is expected to announce the “iPhone 14” lineup in September during an Apple event.

Yuck!

OMG – two holes punched out!??!?!?!! it’s hideous! I wouldn’t be caught dead with that! the notch was SO much better! /s

Why would a ‘pill and a hole’ be any better than a notch? the extra pixels around them are useless anyway.

MplsP said: OMG – two holes punched out!??!?!?!! it’s hideous! I wouldn’t be caught dead with that! the notch was SO much better! /s Why would a ‘pill and a hole’ be any better than a notch? the extra pixels around them are useless anyway. I think the notch probably looks better. The design in the picture reminds me of an android phone. This is going to be interesting to see what happens when the next round of phones come out. Advertisement

I think the notch probably looks better. The design in the picture reminds me of an android phone. This is going to be interesting to see what happens when the next round of phones come out.

