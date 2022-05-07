Shiba Inu and Safemoon's competitor Bitrise Coin breaks $150 Million Market Cap – Yahoo Finance

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 31, 2021) – In the last few weeks, Shiba Inu and Safemoon have been the most talked about and sought-after coins in the crypto market. Both coin prices have increased by huge margins, some in millions of dollars. Since it was launched in March 2021, Safemoon coin price increased by +1,195,960.12%, while Shiba Inu (launched early August 2021) increased by +4,548,339.79%, as of writing.

For investors who have invested In Shiba Inu, Safemoon or either of the coins, it will be a smart move if they start paying attention to another fast-rising competition called Bitrise Coin. Since its release in late July, the Bitrise coin price has increased by +13,362.17% at the time of writing this release. The coin has also recently broken the $150 million market cap. This is an indication more and more investors are joining Bitrise coin.

Bitrise token, which experts believe will be the next 'Shiba Inu and Safemoon', has been doing very well over the last few weeks as the project takes shape and shows it will be a game-changer in DeFi.

Bitrise has one of the most innovative tokenomics. As a hyper-deflationary payment network token, Bitrise is the first cryptocurrency ever to include automatic Buyback with the real use case of payment systems.

The network collects a 12% fee from all token sales, and 5% of it is sent to the Buyback contract, which automatically buys the tokens from the liquidity pool. Therefore, token liquidity is automated hence not prone to manipulation. This is one of the exceptional features that Bitrise tokenomics is competing with Shiba Inu and Safemoon coins.

For the remaining 7%, 3% goes to marketing and 4% is rewarded to token holders as a reward in the form of BNB. Now, this is where Bitrise coin becomes exciting and a tough competitor to Shiba Inu and Safemoon. The reward sequence is automated, which means rewards are automatically sent to the investors' wallets every 60 minutes. Therefore, investors can regularly monitor their rewards and will not need to request for the payments to be made. The rewards provide a static income.

Apart from tokenomics, the amazing product offerings is another reason why it has broken the $150 million market cap. The team has already developed some of these products, with the popular Bitrise Audit being the first release. The audit platform provided free audits to blockchains and smart contract projects and was released in August. It has been a game-changer in audits, and a huge number of developers have already used it.

But it is the Bitrise dApp Wallet that is one of the most exciting products, and since its release on 28th October 2021, it has been a game-changer. It is rivaling some of the popular wallets, like Trust Wallet, due to its outstanding safety and security features. The dApp Wallet comes with private keys, mnemonic phrases, passwords, and authentication to keep your assets secure. Hacking a wallet with such features is almost next to impossible.

In addition to security features, the wallet will enable users to trade all coins, including Shiba Inu and Safemoon. Users can now swap BEP20/ERC20 tokens in one go because Bitrise wallet supports multiple blockchain platforms. Traders on this wallet will no longer need Pancakeswap or Uniswap to trade tokens. They will easily swap Shiba Inu, Safemoon and other tokens without the need for conversion tools.

Trading on Bitrise wallet enables P2P transactions, where two individuals trade without the need of an intermediary no matter where they are in the world. The wallet also supports global transactions. Transacting local currency is attracting zero fee. These are just some of the wallet features that are making Bitrise among the top Shiba Inu and Safemoon competitors.

The Bitrise Exchange is another product in the pipeline, which will enable users to transact thousands of coins, including Shiba Inu and Safemoon. It is a centralized platform that charges lower transaction fees and offers an incredibly high transaction speed.

Though Shiba Inu and Safemoon coins are producing huge ROI for the investors, the Bitrise token is the next big thing. The coin is already trending on major platforms, and thousands are joining every day. With the $150 million Market Cap break, this is definitely a token to watch.

