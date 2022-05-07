Bhala Thandhanana finalizes OTT streaming platform – Tollywood



Young and talented actor, Sree Vishnu starrer romantic and family drama Bhala Thandanana has hit the theaters today on 6th May. In this film Sree Vishnu is romancing Catherine Tresa. Now according to the latest update, the Popular OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar has acquired the digital rights of the movie Bhala Thandanana whereas Star Maa bought the satellite rights. So, Sree Vishnu and Catherien Tresa starerr Bhala Thandanana will be available to stream on Hotstar later this month.

Bhala Thandanana is helmed by Chaitanya Dantuluri who is known for helming movies like Baanam and Basanti, is now coming up with his third directorial titled Bhala Thandanana. It is produced by Rajani Korrapati under the banner of Vaaraahi Chala Chitram, whereas it has the music by Mani Sharma. The crew of the movie also includes top technicians like Marthand K Venkatesh and Srikanth Vissa. Catherine Tresa plays an investigative journalist. The movie revolves around a 2000 crs hawala scam. Sree Vishu is confident on this film and is pinning a lot of hopes.

Apart from the lead actors, the movie also has Srinivas Reddy, Posani Krishna Murali, Ramachandra Raju, Satya, and others play key roles in this movie. KGF fame Ramachandra Raju is playing the villain in Sree Vishnu starrer.



