College football coaches will propose transfer portal windows to help with roster management – CBS Sports

Play Now

Men’s Brackets

Play Now

Women’s Brackets

Favorite Mid-Round Picks

Covering the impact of coronavirus on the sports world

The American Football Coaches Association will propose a set transfer windows to limit the impact of the transfer portal on roster management around college football, according to executive director Todd Berry.

The first of the two portal windows would come between the final weekend of the regular season in late November and the Early Signing Period in mid-December; the other would occur from April 15 to May 1. Both would take place during recruiting contact periods. While players would be required to enter the portal during these periods, players could transfer to a new institution at any time after entering the portal.

“We knew there were going to be very few controls over it, but at least if we had a window, then the student-athletes would be able to go, ‘Is this a good decision? Because here’s my competition. Now I know what the other competition is because we’re all in the window at the same time,'” Berry told ESPN. “It might change some perspectives. They need to be able to make educated decisions.”

The transfer window idea is a “foregone conclusion” to pass the Division I football oversight committee if proposed, according to ESPN.

More than 2,000 FBS players entered the portal during the 2021-22 school year before it closed on May 1, with Biletnikoff-winning receiver Jordan Addison most notably among them. Other key transfers include quarterback Quinn Ewers heading to Texas, quarterback Caleb Williams following Lincoln Riley to USC and Alabama adding championship-winning receiver Jermaine Burton.

Additionally, the AFCA supports removing the cap of 25 scholarships that coaches can offer during a recruiting class. Removing the cap would allow coaches to reach 85 scholarship players through transfers or high school recruits at any point. Especially during major transitions, rosters can be decimated by transfers, leaving teams to play with as many as 20 fewer scholarship players at times.

© 2004-2022 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc. Commissioner.com is a registered trademark of CBS Interactive Inc.

Images by Getty Images and US Presswire

source