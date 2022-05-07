AT&T, Microsoft, Cisco, ThreatLocker on Unlocking Partner Potential – Channel Futures

Leaders from some of the biggest names in the channel took the CP Expo stage at once last month.

We invited channel leaders from AT&T, ThreatLocker, Cisco and Microsoft to talk shop during the same keynote. Dubbed the “Ultimate Channel Power Panel,” it’s a new Channel Partners Conference & Expo tradition that started last fall.

These leaders discussed how partners can unlock their potential in the coming year. They also touched on the biggest market challenges and the type of partner they believe will be most successful. And that’s just for starters.

Missed the keynote? We have it for you, in its entirety, here.

