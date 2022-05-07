Eclipx says 30pc rise in used car prices will stay until 2023 – The Australian Financial Review

Car leasing group Eclipx expects used car prices to stay 30 per cent higher than what they were before the pandemic until early 2023, with the new vehicle supply shortage across Australia showing no signs of improving.

The group, which operates brands including FleetPlus, FleetPartners and FleetChoice, has 93,000 vehicles on its books via fleet management arrangements and novated leases, and had a profit bonanza in the six months ended March 31.

Used car prices are up more than 30 per cent compared with before the pandemic, and there’s no sign of any let up until at least early 2023.

This largely stemmed from the elevated valuations of vehicles at the end of three-year or four-year leases in a market where used car prices are up more than 30 per cent compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Eclipx chief executive Julian Russell said on Thursday it depended on the make and model, but generally the prices of secondhand cars between four- and six-years-old would remain at elevated levels until at least early 2023, compared with pre-pandemic.

“It’s up at least 30 per cent,” he said.

Eclipx generated a 57 per cent rise in net profit to $59.4 million for the six months ended March 31. End-of-lease income of $51.4 million was up 60 per cent compared with a year ago, with the average end-of-lease income per vehicle jumping 48 per cent to $8813.

But the company has chosen not to pay shareholders a first-half dividend, instead opting for a $40 million on-market share buyback. Its shares closed little changed at $2.69.

Mr Russell, who joined the company in mid-2019 and engineered a big turnaround through asset sales and disciplined cost controls, said it was the best half-year result in the company’s history, which stretches back 40 years.

He said Eclipx did not have any franking credits, and would likely begin paying dividends again by 2024 or 2025 once its franking credits balance increased.

The new car supply shortage is happening because car manufacturers around the world are struggling to obtain enough semiconductors, a vital component in modern vehicles, which rely heavily on electronic circuitry.

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries on Wednesday said new vehicle sales in April were down 12.2 per cent to 81,065 compared with a year ago, with car dealers unable to source enough stock to satisfy demand.

Mr Russell said demand from corporate customers for electric vehicles was on the rise, but supply constraints were also a big issue.

“It’s probably the most topical conversation that we’re having with our customers,” he said. “The challenge is really around the supply of these vehicles.”

But the wait times are similar to traditional vehicles, where models such as the Kia Carnival have a year-long waiting list.

Volkswagen buyers in the northern hemisphere will need to wait until 2023 to secure an electric vehicle, after the company revealed earlier this week it had sold out of rechargeable vehicles in Europe and the United States, and had a backlog of 300,000 orders in western Europe alone.

In Eclipx’s novated lease business, Tesla models were popular with customers, along with the Hyundai Ionic.

Mr Russell said Eclipx was on the front foot in the transition to electric vehicles. “They’re coming, and we’re getting prepared for it,” he said.

He said Eclipx was in a strong position with no net debt, and winning extra market share. “If we add it all together we do feel like we are gaining some market share,” he said.

Eclipx would not be constrained by rising interest rates because it put in place swap arrangements for each new deal. “We’re net neutral,” he said.

