The Touch 'n Go eWallet app has mysteriously vanished from the Apple App Store – TechNave



One of the most popular e-wallet platform in Malaysia, the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app has mysteriously vanished from the Apple App Store. As of the time of writing, the listing for the app can’t be found in the App Store, though those that have downloaded the app in the past can still open and re-download it from their Apple devices.

A quick search on the Apple App store would not yield a result for the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app, with the App Store showing listings for similar apps instead. Furthermore, if you open the link for the app the Apple App Store’s website, it would open the App Store on your device with an error message saying ‘App Not Available’.



The error message further asserted that the app is currently not available in your country or region. Thankfully, the app is still operational as per usual on Android and the Google Play Store.

No official statement from Touch ‘n Go has been released so far regarding the matter. However, it may just be a temporary error from Touch ‘n Go side for an undisclosed maintenance or update to the app on iOS.

What do you guys think of the whole ordeal? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below

