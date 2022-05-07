Cryptocurrency Mining Cos. Shares Decline Along With Price of Bitcoin – MarketWatch

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of several cryptocurrency miners are lower on Thursday, as the price of Bitcoin and other digital currencies declined.

At 3:31 p.m. ET, Bitcoin was down over 10% on the day, trading at $35,755, according to FactSet. Bitcoin has lost about 47% since touching record highs last November.

At 3:18 p.m. ET, the American depositary receipts of BIT Mining Ltd. were down 12.07%, at $1.53 each.

Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc. were down 13.74% at 3:33 p.m., trading at $9.98 per share.

Shares of Bit Digital Inc. were down 11.67%, trading at $2.00 each.

At 3:36 p.m. ET, shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. had fallen 11.18% to trade at $15.77 per share.

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. were down 11.31% at 3:37 p.m. ET, trading at $2.90 each.

The Nasdaq was down 5.61% just after 3:30 p.m. ET, while the DJIA had fallen 3.74% at that time.

