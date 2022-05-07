Are any Friday the 13th movies on Netflix? – Netflix Life

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – MARCH 11: Waxwork of Jason Voorhees’ character in “Friday the 13th” movie on display at Dreamland Wax Museum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 11, 2017. (Photo by Fabio Teixeria/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

One week away from today is a special sort of holiday, Friday the 13th. For those who love horror, Friday the 13th feels like a pre-Halloween celebration and we are inching closer to the spooky season as summer is now on the horizon.

The best way to celebrate this superstitious day is by watching the movies named for the day. The film franchise that gave birth to the iconic horror slasher Jason Voorhees is one of the most popular series in the horror genre, up there with Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

For those looking forward to watching these movies next Friday, or during the week leading up to the day, we can help you figure out where to stream them!

You’re in luck! There are two movies from the franchise streaming on Netflix. The 2009 Platinum Dunes remake starring Jared Padalecki and Danielle Panabaker is available to watch on the service.

While some fans didn’t enjoy the remake, it has earned more favorable reviews from horror fans in recent years and is now considered a pretty good remake by most. It’s one of my favorites in the entire series.

The 2003 film Freddy vs. Jason is also available and functions as a crossover between Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street (which is also on Netflix) with Jason facing off against Freddy Krueger. It’s good timing too, since Robert Englund is about to appear in Stranger Things season 4.

There are only two movies available on Netflix (both are also on HBO Max). As for the rest of the films in the series, they aren’t currently streaming anywhere, unfortunately. But you can rent or purchase them via digital retailers like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube and Google Play.

Which Friday the 13th movie is your favorite?

