Samsung Galaxy A32 is receiving Android 12 with One UI 4.1 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Sagar 06 May 2022
Samsung released the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy A32 5G last month, and now it’s the 4G model that’s getting a taste of the company’s latest custom Android skin.
The new update has firmware version A325FXXU2BVD6 and brings refreshed UI and new features to the Samsung Galaxy A32. It also bumps up the Android security patch level on the smartphone to April 1, 2022, but we hope the May patch will be released soon since a few Samsung smartphones have already received it. You can navigate to the source link at the end of this article for the update’s complete changelog.
The One UI 4.1 update is currently seeding in India, and if you haven’t received it yet, you can try checking for it manually by heading to your Galaxy A32’s Settings > Software update menu.
