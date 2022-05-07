Big 'Game of Thrones' star joins Apple TV+ show 'The Last Thing He Told Me' – iMore

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Source: Scott Gries/Invision/AP

Apple TV+ has reportedly signed former Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for the upcoming show The Last Thing He Told Me. Coster-Waldau played Jaime Lannister in the hugely popular HBO show.

Variety reports that Coster-Waldau has joined the Apple TV+ show that will also star Jennifer Garner and is based on the Laura Dave novel by the same name.

The show follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Coster-Waldau will star as Owen, Hannah’s husband.

Dave will be in charge of adapting the book for the screen alongside co-creator, and husband, Josh Singer. The pair will also serve as executive producers on the project.

While no release window for The Last Thing He Told Me has been shared so far, the show is already shaping up to be a promising one for Apple TV+. Once it does arrive people will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch but those who already pay for other services like Apple Music should check out the Apple One bundle, too. It’s possible that some money could be saved along the way.

If you want to enjoy The Last Thing He Told Me in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.

100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.

With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

How can watchOS 9 make the Apple Watch even better? I have some ideas.

Are you looking for a cute and stylish way to have a better grip on your MagSafe phone? Then you may want to consider the Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring.

Apple, a company infamous for its secretive product development cycles, changed everything when it decided to work on a pair of noise-canceling earbuds. According to one of the people involved in the decision to think different, the result was the hugely popular AirPods Pro’s 2019 release.

Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.

Sign up now to get the latest news, deals & more from iMore!

I would like to receive news and offers from other Future brands.

I would like to receive mail from Future partners.

No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we’ll never share your details without your permission.

source