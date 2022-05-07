Apple fires employee who spoke out on workplace issues, cites alleged leak – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple on Thursday fired Ashley Gjovik for violating company policy regarding the disclosure of intellectual property, but failed to specify what confidential information, if any, was leaked. The senior engineering program manager has for the past few months publicly aired concerns over unresolved workplace issues including sexism and discrimination.

Gjovik earlier today received an email from Apple’s employee relations team saying that an investigation into a “sensitive intellectual property matter” was underway. The representative recommended that they speak within the hour, but Gjovik requested adherence to past stipulations that all communications be conducted in writing as the correspondence would be included in an active National Labor Relations Board complaint, according to emails viewed by AppleInsider.

Gjovik responded by reiterating a willingness to participate in the investigation and asked for a chance to address the claims, but the ER representative said the group would move forward without her input because she had “chosen not to participate in the discussion.” She was subsequently restricted from accessing Apple’s systems.

An email sent a couple hours later carried word of her termination and repeated the vague claim that she leaked “confidential product-related information.” Apple does not detail the nature of the leak in its termination notice and has not explained particulars of the situation to Gjovik despite requests to do so.

“After I started facing retaliation and intimidation last spring, I sadly expected to be fired without any real explanation (as I was today). However, I’m still shocked and hurt,” Gjovik said in an emailed statement. “I love Apple products and worked tirelessly to help ensure Apple creates exceptional customers experiences. Me as a little girl playing on my G3 Tower would have never dreamt that company would fire me for advocating for employee rights and labor conditions. [I] feel betrayed.”

The program manager has been tweeting about various work-related issues for months and often includes redacted emails and other media in her posts. Harassment, a hostile work environment, retaliation, bullying and sexism are among the concerns she raised to appropriate authorities within Apple, though the calls seemingly fell on deaf ears.

Gjovik was put on administrative leave in early August.

Beyond a recent ticket relating to potential hazardous waste contamination at her office, Gjovik’s timeline does not contain information about products, initiatives or internal services that is not already public knowledge. She did, however, recently raise awareness about employee privacy by revealing to The Verge the existence of an internal product testing tool that records images whenever an employee’s iPhone is opened.

The timing of today’s termination is suspicious. A tweet posted about 10 minutes before ER reached out contained reference to a 2011 incident in which Apple security personnel searched the home of a San Francisco man for a missing iPhone prototype. Gjovik later noted that the ER representative is a member of Apple’s Threat Assessment and Workplace Violence team and holds the same title and job description as a “senior investigator” named in the supposed house raid.

Gjovik is also scheduled to file an affidavit with the NLRB on Friday.

Employees should in some cases be allowed to reference certain deemed-confidential company communications when flagging workplace issues, Gjovik believes. Apple does not agree. The company recently denied a proposal from shareholders and activists to exempt employee non-disclosure agreements when considering reports of harassment and discrimination, saying exceptions are already covered under the Business Conduct Policy. The group has filed a resolution on the matter that will go up for vote at Apple’s next shareholder meeting.

Today’s development arrives as Apple employees begin to organize over reportedly poor handling of workplace grievances. An external effort dubbed AppleToo has collected and is starting to publish hundreds of stories illustrating workplace harassment, sexism, racism, inequity and other serious allegations.

What she describes sounds (unfortunately) typical of most corporates and is very believable. I can imagine working for an employer that has such a comprehensive—even overwhelming—employee monitoring capability, and an internal crack squadron of “ threat officers” (the so-called Apple Police) would be stressful, even without employer problems. You’d want to consider that when negotiating a salary with Apple, that’s for sure. Not convinced airing your grievances on Twitter is the right approach, however. Advertisement

She finally got the boot! 🥳

Maybe Apple is finally growing some cojones? I mean, if you hate the company so much, why not just quit? I guess some people hate working so much and try to make lottery tickets out of their employers.

s.metcalf said: What she describes sounds (unfortunately) typical of most corporates and is very believable. I can imagine working for an employer that has such a comprehensive—even overwhelming—employee monitoring capability, and an internal crack squadron of “ threat officers” (the so-called Apple Police) would be stressful, even without employer problems. You’d want to consider that when negotiating a salary with Apple, that’s for sure. Not convinced airing your grievances on Twitter is the right approach, however. Advertisement I worked for Apple a total of 5 weeks as an iOS At Home Advisor (phone tech support). Four weeks of that was training which was great. The actual work was too stressful and I had to quit. One factor was the shocking amount of monitoring they did on me while I worked. One time after a call, I was doing the cleanup (notes etc.) and I heard a voice calling my name. A window opened on my iMac and my manager appeared wanting to know why I was taking so long. I was not used to that sort of oversight. Every employer I had ever had in my life gave me the responsibility to get the work done without someone standing over me. There were a lot of rules including shutting off the iMac when done working and not using it for anything until the next shift. Even if it was related to my work, like checking my schedule for example, was not allowed. Plus then there was this whole complex system of demerits you got for being late, or going to a doctor’s appointment or anything else related to life in general. None of this is unique to Apple of course, but it is alien to me. At age 64 and retired, I do feel very sorry for people stuck in this sort or corporate gulag. I could not do it and won’t even entertain the thought of working for a large corporation ever again.

I worked for Apple a total of 5 weeks as an iOS At Home Advisor (phone tech support). Four weeks of that was training which was great. The actual work was too stressful and I had to quit. One factor was the shocking amount of monitoring they did on me while I worked. One time after a call, I was doing the cleanup (notes etc.) and I heard a voice calling my name. A window opened on my iMac and my manager appeared wanting to know why I was taking so long. I was not used to that sort of oversight. Every employer I had ever had in my life gave me the responsibility to get the work done without someone standing over me. There were a lot of rules including shutting off the iMac when done working and not using it for anything until the next shift. Even if it was related to my work, like checking my schedule for example, was not allowed. Plus then there was this whole complex system of demerits you got for being late, or going to a doctor’s appointment or anything else related to life in general. None of this is unique to Apple of course, but it is alien to me. At age 64 and retired, I do feel very sorry for people stuck in this sort or corporate gulag. I could not do it and won’t even entertain the thought of working for a large corporation ever again.

Ashley has had quite a year of having to confront and mount vigorous claims against not only Apple, but also numerous claims concerning her apartment complex, due to potential toxic chemical exposure. In March, she suffered numerous, undiagnosable health issues and sought relief from her developer, the Irving Company, the City of Santa Clara, Northrupt Grumman and more. I believe she stated she suffers from PTSD as a result. She is also currently a law school student so she’s well equipped to mount vigorous defenses. Too bad her employment relationship has deteriorated. Here’s an article for the SF Bay Vu Ashley wrote in March (which started it all): (I hope members of Apple Too will do a GoFundMe to benefit her expenses):

https://t.co/i68rOWV0Wb

Apple assembly partner Foxconn has set itself new targets to cut down on its emissions, with an aim of a 21% reduction by the company by 2025.

Apple is preparing to open its Apple Store in Wuhan, China, promoting the upcoming launch with the release of a new wallpaper.

Apple has opened up its Apple Store Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea, and has released images of its latest outlet's launch and initial influx of customers.

Advertisement

Stop using the same password for all of your accounts and secure your online life properly, by using a password manager. Here's some of the best for your digital protection.

Apple offers users a choice of a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a 13-inch MacBook Air for the entry-level model in its notebook line, but is there much difference between the two lines for the everyday user? Here's what it means to those new to Mac to go Air or Pro at the value end of the range.

Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 adds cloud and smart TV features to what could be taken for an Apple-like display, but is it a good alternative to Apple's consumer-aimed screen, the Studio Display?

Porsche Design's AOC AGON Pro PD32M is in the same general price bracket as the Apple Studio Display, but each monitor offers varying benefits to well-heeled users wanting a premium experience.

If you have $2,000 burning a hole in your pocket and want a Mac, getting a 14-inch MacBook Pro or a Mac Studio is a great idea. Here's how the identically-priced workstations compare to each other.

How to use iCloud's collaboration and sharing tools

Daily deals May 7: $399 iPad mini, $328 50-inch Vizio Smart TV, $347 LG 27-inch QHD Monitor, more

Apple's Self Repair Program was never going to be what repair advocates wanted

Apple users report 'phantom' AirTag stalking alerts, likely because of a bug

Apple TV+ shares a behind-the-scenes look at 'The Essex Serpent'

How to install and manage apps for Messages on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

First-batch Apple-1 & Steve Jobs memorabilia hit the auction block

Pick up Apple's Mac mini with 16GB RAM for just $799 ($100 off) while it's still in stock

Apple assembly partner Foxconn has set itself new targets to cut down on its emissions, with an aim of a 21% reduction by the company by 2025.

Apple is preparing to open its Apple Store in Wuhan, China, promoting the upcoming launch with the release of a new wallpaper.

Apple has opened up its Apple Store Myeongdong in Seoul, South Korea, and has released images of its latest outlet's launch and initial influx of customers.

Apple's 79-pound iPhone Self Repair Program toolkit is on our test bench. Here's what's inside the hefty repair package.

The "iPhone 14" lineup is expected to be incredibly similar to the iPhone 13 with minor changes like camera performance and a new larger "max" model. Here's what the rumor mill suggests the phones will look like.

Apple claims that it has made significant improvements to the webcam included on the Studio Display thanks to a forthcoming update. We put the beta update to the test to see whether it notably improves Apple's much-criticized webcam.

Samsung is adding one new SSD to its T7 line. Joining the standard T7 and the T7 Touch is the all-new Samsung T7 Shield which boasts expanded durability and resistance compared to its siblings.

Fetching $1299, Apple's 13-inch entry-level MacBook Pro is in an interesting spot in Apple's portable Mac lineup. We evaluate whether or not the base model is still worth it or if users have a better choice out there.

Casetify has started accepting orders for its first-ever Star Wars collection. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.

Apple's keyboards are pretty good, but an excellent option for your Mac Studio or Mac mini is the Satechi X3 Slim — and it costs a lot less than Apple's too.

The OWC Gemini is a dock that offers not only grants a few more port options for your Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac, but also local storage.

The Intelli StepUp Charging Station attempts to stand out from the multitude of 3-in-1 chargers with awkward pop-out charging pads.

Bullstrap has made a name for itself with quality leather goods. Its recent MagSafe wallet looks and feels incredible, but offers no innovation beyond recreating Apple's original design.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source