Journey to the Red Planet with Deliver Us Mars on PS4 and PS5 – PlayStation

New dev diary offers a first glimpse of follow up to Keoken Interactive’s 2020 sci-fi thriller Deliver Us The Moon.

Greetings, brave astronauts! We are super excited to share some early details of our new title, the cinematic adventure game Deliver Us Mars, which will be coming soon to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

As a studio we’ve truly been on an incredible journey these past few years and we’re pleased that so many of you took our debut game, 2019’s Deliver Us The Moon, into your hearts. We always knew that our next game had to be bigger and bolder than what had come before. The scale of our ambition as a team is constantly growing, spurred on and inspired by some of the most memorable games to come to PlayStation over the last decade – not least Naughty Dog’s masterpiece, The Last of Us Part II.

For the past several years, our team at Keoken has quietly been hand-crafting Deliver Us Mars to combine the grandeur of a save-the-world sci-fi epic with a personal story and heartfelt motivations. We wanted to pick a setting for our game that reflects our lofty goals for the project. In our own reality, humanity faces huge challenges in the face of climate change. As the space agencies (and some wealthy individuals) have well and truly turned their eyes to Mars, so too have we.

In Deliver Us Mars, which is set ten years after the Fortuna mission in Deliver Us The Moon, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. As part of the crew of the Zephyr, your protagonist’s goal is to retrieve three stolen colony ships from the Red Planet, in order to ensure the continued survival of the human race on Earth. Players will explore Mars as they uncover the origins of a mysterious distress signal that led the crew there.

This next level of storytelling demanded that we take the series to new frontiers. For the first time, we have a fully motion-captured cast to enhance the emotional impact of the story, and we’re giving players new and improved gameplay mechanics including a whole traversal system, inspired by PlayStation classics like Tomb Raider and Uncharted. On top of all of that, we’ll be offering truly next-gen visual fidelity with the support of real-time ray traced shadows and reflections on the PS5.

Mars is the next frontier, an unexplored world with limitless storytelling potential. You’ll get to explore the surface of the Red Planet like never before, encountering not only the dusty plains that are synonymous with our view of Mars but also icy craters and canyons, as you unravel the mystery at the heart of the game.

We always wanted to be astronauts. Sadly, we never made it, so instead we created a game with the hope to inspire others to look to the stars – who knows, maybe one of you reading this might make the journey to Mars yourself one day! We hope you enjoy your first glimpse of Deliver Us Mars’ development in this video, and we can’t wait to share more with you over the coming months.

