Where can you watch Free Guy movie online? Is it on Netflix or HBO? – Hidden Remote

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery, Jodie Comer, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy attend New York Comic Con in support of “Free Guy” at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox )

Over the last few months, we have begun to see movies that were supposed to be released at some point during the previous 18 months. Today, another film that has been moved several times is finally hitting the big screen, Free Guy.

Free Guy follows Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a bank teller who lives in this open-world of Free City. While he is a “background character” within this world, he and those around him soon find out the world will soon go offline.

One of the more intriguing things about Free Guy is that it was one of the films that Disney was on the receiving end of when they purchased 20th Century Fox. As a result, they faced lots of criticism over the last year for not just dropping this film on their streaming platform.

So that begs the question, will it be available on Disney+ Premiere Access as a dual release? Or will you only be able to catch it in theaters? Here’s what we know!

Sadly, no. Although Disney had the opportunity of a dual release or even go the Premiere Access route, they chose to drop the film in theaters only.

Although the budget numbers have not been released for the film, I think the budget and having Ryan Reynolds’ star power is why the film is only being released in theaters.

Disney marketing of the movie has been fantastic. They were smart enough to capitalize on Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool brand as a whole. Did you guys see the trailer reaction video that he did next to MCU character Korg? It caused mass chaos for those wondering where Deadpool fits into the next phase of the Disney properties. The video has over 11 million views right now on Youtube alone.

With all that being said, if the box office fails to impress, they could easily pull the trigger and make it available for an additional cost to try to recoup some more of that budget.

Do you plan on checking out the movie in theaters? Or waiting until the potential of being released on VOD/Disney+ Premiere Access? If anything changes about the release of the film, we will keep you posted.

