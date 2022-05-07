Apple TV+ boasts two of the top five most-streamed shows of last month – iMore

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Apple TV+ had two of the top five most-streamed television shows last month, according to new numbers shared by JustWatch.

Those numbers had Apple TV+ show Severance sitting in second spot just behind the return of Better Call Saul to Netflix. The new Slow Horses found itself in fifth spot. The remaining shows included Yellowstone in third and Disney+ show Moonknight in fourth place.

While Slow Horses is a relatively new show and should perhaps be expected to sit high on the list thanks to its all-star cast that includes Gary Oldman and Kristen Scott Thomas, Severance had already seen its first season come to a conclusion early in the month — April 8, to be precise. That season finale did cause quite the stir online though, perhaps allowing Apple TV+ to ride a wave of free publicity for a show that has already been signed for a second installment.

Both shows are big winners among Apple TV+ subscribers and are easily among the best currently available to stream, no matter the platform. The fact that Apple TV+ is a bargain at $4.99 per month is just a bonus, especially as other streaming services seem to be getting more expensive. Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, making it better value still.

If you want to enjoy Severance, Slow Horses, and the rest of Apple TV+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.

