Apple TV+ renews 'Severance' for a second season – AppleInsider

The disturbing, unsettling Apple TV+ hit “Severance” has been picked up for a second season, just ahead of its first year finale.

Dan Erickson’s workplace drama “Severance,” concludes its first season on Friday, April 8, with this ninth episode billed only with the line, “the team discovers troubling revelations.” With a second season now coming, though, the episode is no more likely to reveal all of the secrets of “Lumon Industries” creator Keir Eagan.

The series, the purported tell-all book, and the fictitious company’s disturbingly realistic LinkedIn page, all tease revelations. And according to director and executive producer Ben Stiller, even the second run may not spill all of the details.

“It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it,” said Stiller in a press release. “I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!”

“It has been a long road bringing Severance’ to television,” he continued. “I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement.”

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew,” said Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss, “‘Severance’ has imagined an existence thats equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters.”

“We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world,” continued Cherniss, “and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”

The first eight episodes of “Severance” season 1 are streaming now.

Love this show, it’s just pure delight, especially for those of us who’ve worked in drab enterprise before.

There is a part of me that wouldn’t mind completely forgetting about work when not at work. I look forward to season 2.

In my opinion, this is the best show Apple has done so far. In fact, I would go as far to say that it could be one of the best shows on all of tv today. Bummed that S1 ends this week, but happy to see it picked up for S2.

Easily the best show Apple has made so far… by a lot. Love it.

I keep imagining how the severance technology would apply to war. Sever soldiers for the duration of their combat tour so that they experience no PTSD. I have to believe that’s where the show is ultimately going. Should be interesting to see the unintended effects, as we’re seeing in the season 1 office environment.

