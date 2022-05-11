Amazon’s Mars Rover Documentary ‘Good Night Oppy’ Landing In Theaters This Fall – Deadline

By Anthony D'Alessandro

Editorial Director/Box Office Editor

EXCLUSIVE: In honor of National Space Day today, Amazon Original Films has dated their Ryan White directed documentary Good Night Oppy for theatrical release on Nov. 4 with a worldwide drop on Prime Video on Nov. 23.

The movie produced by Jessica Hargrave, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Brandon Carroll, and Matthew Goldberg tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away.

EPs are Max Wagner, Stephen Neely and Ryan Schiavo.

Said White, “We worked closely with our partners at Industrial Light & Magic to create visual effects that will transport audiences to Mars, so I am thrilled that Good Night Oppy will play both in theaters and on Prime Video. Oppy and her human team at JPL deserve to have their story told on the big screen and reach the widest audience possible.”

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television said “Oppy’s story reminds us that there is no limit to human endeavor when bolstered by community and collaboration. We’re excited that audiences of all ages will have the chance to experience the bond between Oppy and her family on Earth, both on the big screen as well as at home with their own families, over Thanksgiving.”



