Teracube Thrive is a sustainable Android 12 smartphone that can monitor your children – BetaNews

Like it or not, children of all ages have smartphones these days. Long gone are the days where kids could just be outdoors without technology. While parents surely wish their little ones would just play hide-and-seek or baseball like in the good ol’ days, instead, kids seem to just want to be on YouTube and TikTok. It is what it is, folks.

Thankfully, parents can still be in control of their child’s online activity. There are apps and services which allow you to monitor and limit what your kids do while using a smartphone. Today, Teracube announces a new child-focused smartphone designed specifically for this purpose. Called “Thrive,” it runs a specialized version of Android 12 designed to empower parents. And yes, like Teracube’s other devices, Thrive is built with sustainability in mind.

“Thrive runs Thrive OS based on the popular Android ecosystem and allows parents to manage their children’s phones and keep tabs on their daily usage without invading their privacy. For example, parents can limit total phone usage, calls, and text messages, set limits on everything from the internet to gaming, and view real-time child activities updates. Through the accompanying parent app, parents can also view and adjust all settings remotely from their iOS or Android phones,” says Teracube.

Sharad Mittal, the company’s founder further says, “As a father of two, I’ve witnessed parents struggle to manage their children’s access to today’s smartphones without overdoing it. My inspiration for this project came from hearing about a friend’s daughter who was emotionally devastated after adopting a negative body image due to what she was exposed to online. Today, parents don’t have many phone options that provide the peace of mind and flexible controls a parent needs while still allowing their children to get the most out of their phone. We believe Thrive is something that both kids and their parents can agree on.”

Teracube shares specifications below, and they look pretty darn nice.

The Teracube Thrive is not yet available, but the company is currently seeking backers on IndieGoGo here now. Pricing starts at just $99 for early backers, with the parental control service costing $9 per month. You can save even more money by pre-purchasing two years of the service.

