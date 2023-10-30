FBI investigating collapse of Do Kwon’s Terra-Luna, says WSJ – Forkast News

Former employees of Terraform Labs, the company behind the Terra-Luna stablecoin that collapsed in May last year, are being questioned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, the Wall Street Journal reported citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Terra-Luna founder Do Kwon, a South Korean, is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice and believed to be living in Serbia.

Danny is a journalist at Forkast.News. Originally from South Korea, Danny has produced content for media companies in Korea, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Marketing from the University of Hong Kong.

