Valorant minimum system requirements: File size, download link, and more – Sportskeeda

Valorant has been rising in popularity ever since its initial release back in June. Even though its barely been six months, this game has hosted multiple esports tournaments throughout the globe. Many veteran CS: GO players have also shifted to this title to experience the vivid gameplay that Valorant offers to its player base.

Like other popular first-person shooters, Valorant offers 5v5 team-based gameplay where different in-game characters have access to a multitude of abilities that help augment their gunplay. This game has seen many professional players like Scream, Ninja, and Mixwell, making a statement with their supreme playing skills.

Indians, on the other hand, just received the news that the Mumbai Servers are in the testing phase currently, and many professional players have reported getting very low ping in their matches. Thus, the Indian server might land in two weeks, when Act 2 gets completed in the game.

Indian gamers can finally enjoy the seamless experience of Valorant, and it would be a great boost for the country’s already-developed esports industry.

Here are the official system minimum and maximum system requirements:

After meeting the requirements, players will have to make their way to the official Valorant site and create their accounts. If they already have an account, they can click on the download button and install the game on their PCs.

The total size for Valorant is around 8 to 9 GB. However, the patch notes are occasionally pushed out for the game, and thus, keeping a little extra space in the computer makes more sense.

CS: GO players will have to get used to the characters’ abilities in the game, and also get comfortable with the overall UI of Valorant. Overall, the game is reaching new heights every day and might be considered as one of the best first shooter video games of all time.

