Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 3: Get a gameplay boost with these rewards! – HT Tech

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 3: One of the few remaining online multiplayer battlegrounds games in India, Free Fire Max is gaining popularity due to its high-end graphics and animation. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. While weapons, characters, skins and other in-game items can be bought by paying real cash, these rewards schemes, offers and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free.

Developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have released a fresh set of redeem codes for exciting rewards like weapon loot crate, emotes and more. Players can redeem them and unlock the Skin upgrade, weapons, character upgrades, and more, all for free. There are several such rewards schemes announced almost every day by the game to keep players glued to the game.

Before that, know that the token wheel event for Garena Free Fire MAX is now live, offering huge rewards to lucky players! Winners can grab amazing rewards like Music Sparks Scythe, Bonebruiser Scorch Bundle and more. This event is live only until April 7 so try your luck now!

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! You will get a message saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

