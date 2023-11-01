How to cancel a Prime membership – About Amazon

Prime is one of the most popular and unique membership programs available today. From fast and free delivery; a huge library of movies, series, and sports on Prime Video, as well as millions of podcasts, books, songs and games; and exclusive deals on thousands of great items and groceries, Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment at one low monthly cost.

But, for one reason or another, there may come a time when you decide to cancel your membership. Here are instructions if that’s the right choice for you. But before you go, here’s why we think you should reconsider cancelling this one-of-a-kind membership :

Being a Prime member can save you quite a bit of money. With Prime Day 2022 alone, members purchased more than 300 million items and saved more than $1.7 billion worldwide. Between free delivery, exclusive and early access to discounts and deals, and access to tons of entertainment at no extra cost, a Prime membership helps make your life easier, and more entertaining, every day.

If you want it, it’s on Prime. Below is a quick overview of what you’ll be missing out on if you cancel.

Prime Video

Prime Video is a streaming service that offers something for everyone, including Thursday Night Football, Emmy winners The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Emmy-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys, and the smash hits The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Thirteen Lives, The Tender Bar, Being the Ricardos, The Tomorrow War, Reacher, and Coming 2 America.

Prime members can also add channels like HBO Max, discovery+, Paramount+, BET+, MGM+, ViX+, PBS KIDS, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, STARZ, and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels. Enjoy movies and series included with Prime as well as new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.

Books, Music, Podcasts, and Games

Prime’s other entertainment options included in your membership help members stream, play, read, and enjoy across world-class content, including:

If you want more content, Prime members receive special pricing on Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Kids+, the only digital content subscription for kids with thousands of books, games, videos, Alexa Skills and more; and Prime Video Channels.

Incredible savings and deals events

Prime members have exclusive access to major deals during Prime Day, including Lightning Deals. Yet that’s not all members can save money on.

Prime members get exclusive deals and in-store savings at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S. They get exclusive deals on select everyday favorites, essentials, prepared foods, and more at Amazon Fresh stores—and exclusive discounts on storewide sales at Whole Foods Market stores.

Prefer takeout? Members can treat themselves to a year of free Grubhub+, including unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders from your favorite restaurants, exclusive savings, and donation matching.

Prime members also now have two innovative, affordable options to pay for prescription medications. Prime members who typically take two or more medications per month to manage chronic or ongoing health conditions could save significant time and money with the $5 a month RxPass subscription.

Alternately, Prime members can save with the Prime prescription savings benefit—available for no additional fee—to get discounts up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand name medications at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide, including Amazon Pharmacy and the PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy service. Amazon Pharmacy and PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy also welcome most health insurance plans, and offer low, transparent pricing for customers who use insurance to pay for their prescription medications.

Fast, free delivery

Prime members receive fast, free delivery on millions of items and can choose from multiple delivery options to ensure a package is delivered to them when and where is most convenient. No need to spend time or money on gas to get to the store, or spend a certain amount to qualify for free shipping.

Set on canceling? We’ll be sad to see you go, but we’ll be here when you’re ready to return. Below are instructions on how to cancel your Prime membership.



How to cancel your Prime membership



On a desktop computer:

On a mobile device:

Next, find our if you qualify for a discounted Prime membership.

