Deals: Amazon Has Nearly Every Model of the 2022 iPad Air at Best … – MacRumors

Nearly every model of Apple’s 2022 iPad Air has been discounted today on Amazon, offering numerous all-time low prices on these tablets in multiple colors. In total, you’ll find up to $99 off the iPad Air, with record low prices available for both Wi-Fi and cellular models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available in all colors except Purple at $499.99 on Amazon, down from $599.00. This is a record low price for this tablet on Amazon, and most color selections are in stock now and can arrive as soon as April 6.

Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has hit $649.99 on Amazon, down from $749.00. This is another record low price, and it’s available in Blue, Pink, and Space Gray. Most of these models have an estimated delivery date between April 5 and April 9 for residences in the United States.

Moving to cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad Air is available for $649.99, down from $749.00. This one is available in all five colors, and it’s a best-ever price on Amazon. If you’re interested in the Space Gray option, note that you’ll need to add the tablet to your cart and head to checkout to see the deal price.

Lastly, the 256GB cellular iPad Air has hit $799.99, down from $899.00. You’ll find all colors except Space Gray are available at this discounted price, which is also another all-time low price on the iPad Air. You’ll also need to add these to your cart and head to checkout in order to see the discounts.

Note: You won’t see the deal price until checkout.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. If you’re on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

AirDrop over the internet, Apple Music favorites and playlist art, StandBy mode and Action button tweaks, and more.

Get the most out your iPhone 15 with our complete guide to all the new features.

A deep dive into new features in macOS Sonoma, big and small.

Updated with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chip options, new Space Black color option on higher configurations, and more.

The new 24-inch iMac includes an M3 chip and supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and up to 24GB of memory.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

M3 models in 13.6″ and 15.3″ sizes.

16 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

22 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

1 day ago by Joe Rossignol

22 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source