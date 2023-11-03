When is the Google Pixel 8 launching? Leaked specs, features, expected prices, and more – Sportskeeda

The rumor mill has given us an early look at the upcoming Google Pixel 8. The new flagship from the Android maker seems like more than just an iterative upgrade from last year’s Google Pixel 7. With an improved camera setup and a more powerful processor, the Pixel 8 is set to take on the likes of the iPhone 15 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S24, and it’ll hit shelves before the competitors.

For starters, the Pixel lineup won’t welcome its next-gen members until mid to late September. The Pixel Fold will debut late in June, and the Pixel Tablet is expected to be available on August 24. Although there isn’t an official confirmation from Google just yet, we aren’t expecting the launch of the upcoming smartphone anytime before Fall 2023.

In this article, we will go over the latest leaks about the phone, including its camera setup and the new underlying processor.

To start things off, the next-gen Pixel smartphones will feature an improved camera sensor. According to leaks, the smartphones will bundle the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor instead of the last-gen GN1 sensor in the Pixel 7 series. The resolution stays the same at 50 MP. However, GN2 offers better HDR and auto-focus performance, as well as a higher pixel density.

The higher-end Pixel 8 Pro will supposedly be upgraded to the flagship-grade 64 MP Sony IMX787 sensor, a step up from the 12 MP Sony IMX386 on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. The base model, however, will be powered by the same Sony IMX386.

The selfie camera, however, won’t be upgraded this generation. The detailed specs are as follows:

Google Pixel phones are known for the software sorcery that vastly improves camera performance. Now that the new phones bundle much better sensors, we can expect to see a huge leap in picture quality.

The Pixel 8 lineup will be powered by the new Tensor G3 processor from Google, and it will be a significant upgrade over the G2 powering the current gen lineup. Leaks suggest that the new processor will bundle support for next-gen storage solutions, a new GPU, and a traditional octa-core layout.

The detailed breakdown of all the cores and chips inside the G3 SoC is as follows:

The new CPU will also pack a new video encoding/decoding chip. The Pixel 8 will feature support for AV1 encoding like the last-gen chip. However, the maximum resolution has now been bumped to 4K 30 FPS.

Google is also planning to improve the TPU and introduce a new digital signal processor, which will further improve the smartphone’s image processing technologies and security features.

Google hasn’t announced the prices of its new smartphones yet. However, looking at previous pricing trends, we expect the base model with 128 GB storage to be priced at $599 and the high-end Pixel 8 Pro to cost around $899.

Google will likely offer 256 GB and 512 GB versions for the high-end Pro variant. The storage upgrades will likely cost $100 more.

