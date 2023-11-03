Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 2, 2023: Hurry! Last chance to grab Evil Grenadian Backpack for free – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 2, 2023: How often do you redeem codes to bag freebies? Well, along with the Garena Free Fire redeem codes, you also have a chance to get the Evil Grenadian Backpack for free. All you need to do is top up 500 diamonds. However, it can be noted that you need to hurry as today is the last day to grab the backpack. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, “Don’t miss your chance to get the Evil Grenadian Backpack for free! Top up 500 diamonds from today until April 2nd to claim your reward.”

Garena Free Fire North America via another tweet also informed that the players can get the Fiery Fantasy Bundle in Token Wheel with a chance to win many other rewards like Music Sparks Scythe, Bonebruiser Scorch Bundle, and more. “Get the Fiery Fantasy Bundle now in Token Wheel… with a chance to win many other rewards:⭐ Music Sparks Scythe⭐ Bonebruiser Scorch Bundle⭐ Gloo Wall – Bonebruiser Scorch… Available from today until April 7th.”

Apart from the above mentioned rewards, Garena Free Fire players can also use the latest set of redeem codes for today, April 2 to grab in-game items for free. The redeem codes are out and will be valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The redeem codes for today have been mentioned below. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies.

Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Double check on the dialogue box and then click on ‘OK’.

The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71680397201679

source