The Roku Channel Adds 16 New Free Channels Including Some From Warner Bros. Discovery – Cord Cutters News

Last Warner Bros. Discovery announced a deal with The Roku Channel to bring their content to the free streaming service. This deal will bring a huge catalog of content to both services.

“As FAST continues to explode in popularity amongst cord-cutters, we’re seeing content players increasingly shift their focus towards capturing this audience, by bringing some of their best stuff to FAST. The rapid expansion of premium content on FAST is a win for both the viewer and content owner, as well as advertisers looking to reach these audiences through well-known programming. We’re delighted to be one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s inaugural FAST partners, and we look forward to introducing its incredible TV series, films, and entertainment brands to a whole new audience on The Roku Channel.” Said Rob Holmes, vice president of programming at Roku.

Hundreds of TV series and movies from Warner Bros. Discovery’s esteemed brand portfolio, including HBO, HBO Max, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, and more, will now be available for audiences to stream for free on The Roku Channel.

Now Cord Cutters News has confirmed that these channels are now live in The Roku Channel app. At this time I can’t find them on the website but on the Fire TV and Roku app these new channels are live.

Also, Roku added an MLB channel, some Spanish stations, and a Mythical 24/7 channel today.

New free channels on the Roku Channel starting today include:

