10 Best Mystery Movies On Amazon Prime Video – Screen Rant

Amazon Prime Video has a wide selection of mystery movies currently available on its platform, and these are some of its best offerings in the genre.

Amazon Prime Video has a lot of great mystery movies, but subscribers may have to sift through them to find the streaming service's best offerings. Mystery movies can be some of the most thrilling types of entertainment, especially when they are well-crafted. Unraveling a good mystery movie's plot can be extremely rewarding, adding an extra layer of engagement to the film. Mystery movies also build suspense organically, as audiences are naturally inclined to keep watching until they have the answers they're hoping for.

Prime Video stays stocked with mystery movies because of these advantages, ensuring that fans of this genre have a solid selection to choose from. The popularity of this category also means there is a wide range of quality in the world of mystery movies, which is reflected by the catalog of any given streaming service. Prime Video's current roster definitely has some mediocre mystery flicks, but it also has 10 outstanding mystery-driven films that can compete with the very best movies on Prime Video.

The 1985 film Clue is easily one of the best mystery movies currently on Prime Video. Clue is based on the iconic board game of the same name, and it captures all the fun and intrigue of the game. While Clue initially received mixed reviews from critics, it has since acquired a cult following, which speaks to the film's timeless quality. One of the coolest things about this movie is that, when it was first released, one of three different endings was sent to each theater it featured in. Prime Video subscribers get to see all three endings, making this mystery comedy a definite must-watch.

The Name of the Rose, one of Sean Connery's best non-James Bond movies, follows friar William of Baskerville's attempts to solve a string of mysterious murders in a medieval abbey in Northern Italy. Connery portrays William alongside Christian Slater, who plays William's apprentice, Adso of Melk. This gripping mystery movie is full of shocking twists and turns, and Connery's performance is excellent. The Name of the Rose's well-conceived script is executed brilliantly by this talented cast, creating a mystery film that is well worth a watch for Prime subscribers.

A Simple Favor is another one of the best mystery movies available on Prime Video, and it's got the star power of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. A Simple Favor follows Kendrick's vlogger, Stephanie, as she tries to track down her newly made friend, Emily (Lively), who mysteriously disappears shortly after they get to know one another. This film blends black comedy and intriguing mystery to great effect, playing off the tension of the mystery to enhance its well-layered humor. One of Blake Lively's best movies, A Simple Favor keeps audiences guessing and never ceases to entertain.

Tell No One is a French mystery thriller film that follows a man's attempts to figure out what happened to his supposedly murdered wife while also trying to clear his name after being accused of a double homicide he knows nothing about. Tell No One has a riveting storyline with a wonderful pace that keeps the audience entertained until the very end. This well-thought-out mystery film swept the César Awards in France after its 2007 release, speaking to its overall quality. The cast of Tell No One carries the intriguing plot expertly, making this a worthwhile watch for mystery movie fans.

Chinatown, released in 1974, is another excellent mystery movie on Prime Video's current roster. The film takes place during the California water wars of the early 20th century, following the murder of a chief engineer from California's Department of Water and Power. Starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, this iconic mystery flick was nominated for a whopping 11 Academy Awards. Moreover, the American Film Institute named it one of the 10 best mystery movies ever in 2008 (via IMDb), emphasizing the quality of this timeless film.

Gaslight is a psychological thriller and mystery movie released way back in 1944. It's continued relevance today speaks to the quality of this film's story and themes, which helped it earn seven nominations at the 17th Academy Awards. The plot follows a young woman whose husband manipulates her into thinking she's insane, so she won't notice his criminal activities. Its lasting cultural impact is evident today in the commonly used term "gaslighting." Mystery movie fans should absolutely give this a watch, especially those who enjoy old films.

The Little Things, starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto, is a gripping mystery film that follows two Los Angeles detectives' (Malek and Washington) attempts to solve a string of strange murders. They are eventually led to suspect a loner named Albert Sparma (Leto), and they race to link him to the killings before he can get away with them. This film's story keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, and the performances from Washington and Leto are outstanding, making this a great movie night choice for Prime Video subscribers.

Vengeance is a black comedy mystery film, written, directed by, and starring The Office's B.J. Novak. Vengeance combines Novak's trademark comedic wit with a fascinating storyline that follows Novak's journalist, Ben, as he investigates the supposed murder of one of his casual ex-partners. Ben quickly finds out that there is much more to this than he expected, almost dying when his car is bombed. Vengeance tells an intriguing story that's incredibly original, and the comedy complements the suspense to make this a highly enjoyable watch.

Memento is a classic Christopher Nolan mystery thriller that follows Guy Pearce's Leonard Shelby, who has anterograde amnesia, meaning his short-term memory doesn't function properly, and he is unable to form new memories. This brain-twisting narrative urges the audience on as the non-linear structure forces viewers to think carefully about what's going on. Memento was a commercial and critical success, earning praise for its creative narrative structure and challenging themes. It's easily one of the best mystery movies currently on Prime Video.

And Then There Were None is a 1944 classic mystery film based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name. The plot follows 10 people gathered on a small island off the coast of England, all of whom end up being trapped and accused of murder. As people continue to die on the island, the guests become increasingly paranoid. This thrilling narrative is executed skillfully, and its seasoned cast delivers strong performances. And Then There Were None is available with ads on Amazon Prime Video (via Freevee), making it another great streaming option for subscribers in search of a good mystery movie.

