Binance vs. SEC: How low can BNB price go? – Cointelegraph

BNB is clinging on to its short-term bullish bias amid the Binance-SEC fiasco, but a 30% price decline is still on the cards.

The market capitalization of BNB (BNB) has dropped by more than $7 billion since June 5, when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Binance.

The impact of the SEC lawsuit on Binance has been substantial so far, with BNB down nearly 15% week-to-date.

On June 6, the SEC requested the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to freeze Binance’s U.S. assets worldwide. The order, if passed, will likely force the exchange to repatriate “fiat currency and crypto assets deposited, held, traded, and accrued by customers” at its U.S. platform.

Meanwhile, Binance’s U.S. entity halted trading for several pairs, including Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT) and Binance USD (BUSD).

Theoretically, these events risk stirring people’s BNB buying sentiment, given it has been incorporated as a utility token in the Binance ecosystem.

However, technicals paint a potentially different picture, at least in the short term. The BNB/USD pair looks prepared for a short-term bounce, given it trades around a critical support level and its daily relative strength index (RSI) has entered the “oversold” region below 30.

In this case, BNB price will likely eye its descending trendline resistance point near $280 as its next upside target in June, up around 7% from current price levels.

On the other hand, BNB’s decisive close below its multimonth ascending trendline support means that $240 should be watched as a potential downside target in June. Down around 10% from current price levels, this level appears out of the rising wedge breakdown scenario (purple).

Independent market analyst TraderSZ believes BNB could drop toward the 2022 low of $180 owing to the ongoing Binance-SEC battle.

Interestingly, the ongoing breakdown of a descending triangle pattern for BNB price suggests the same.

Descending triangles are typically viewed as bearish continuation patterns in a general downtrend. They typically resolve when the price breaks below their lower trendline support with the price dropping by as much as their maximum height.

As a result, BNB risks falling toward its triangle target of around $180 in 2023, down around 30% from current price levels.

