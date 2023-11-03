Google might kill its best Pixel smartphone next year – Digital Trends

We’re expecting the Pixel 7a to launch later this year. A recent leak, however, suggests that it may be the last of its kind.

The Pixel A series is Google’s budget-friendly version of its yearly flagship Pixel models — and have consistently been some of the best devices that the company has in its lineup. Despite the success of the Pixel A series, it seems like the Pixel 7a will be the final A series device.

According to leaker Yogesh Brar, there will be no Pixel 8a on account of how similar the Pixel A series has become to its base model counterparts. While this news is certainly disappointing for Pixel A fans, it does make a lot of sense when looking at the rumors surrounding the Pixel 7a.

The current rumors about its specs suggest that the 7a is essentially the same phone as the Pixel 7, albeit with a slightly smaller screen and a slight difference in cameras. In terms of price, rumor also has it that the Pixel 7a will be getting a $50 price increase from the Pixel 6a — costing $499, just $100 less than the Pixel 7.

With how close the two devices are becoming, it doesn’t make much sense for Google to continue offering both, especially since the Pixel A series costs less than the base model while offering very similar specs.

Despite that understanding, it’s still a pretty big bummer that we might lose the A series since it’s consistently been one of the most solid budget-friendly devices on the market. There are plenty of other options when it comes to cheap phones, sure, but the Pixel A always felt like a go-to winner.

According to Brar, Google will replace the Pixel A series in its lineup with a yearly foldable device — an iteration of the upcoming Pixel Fold. Unfortunately, that’ll leave fans out of luck when it comes to picking up Pixel devices for under $500. Brar also mentions that Samsung may be adopting a similar practice, however, with the large magnitude of budget devices that Samsung produces each year, it’s unclear which line might be sunset.

Two of the brightest smartphone displays on the market are featured on the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the OnePlus Open. However, in the ever-changing world of technology, there is always something better on the horizon.

On Tuesday, October 24, Chinese-based OnePlus and its parent company, Oppo, will announce “a new dawn” for smartphone screens. According to messages posted on Weibo by OnePlus and Digital Chat Station, the announcement is that BOE will manufacture a 3,000-nit panel for smartphones, which could be a game changer for the smartphone market. The soon-to-be-revealed display will offer 1440p resolution and support 2160Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming.

Google launched the Pixel 8 series earlier this month with notable design improvements over the last generation, including a brighter display, faster charging, and more. One of the most exciting changes on the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s new custom Tensor G3 chipset that delivers spectacular AI experiences right on the device.

Despite advancements in on-device AI processing, Google’s Tensor chips have traditionally been reported to lag behind other flagship chipsets when it comes to performance. This year, the chipset receives substantial microlevel upgrades that bring it closer to the competition, at least on paper.

At its Made by Google event on October 4, Google revealed the next generation of the Pixel portfolio of products. The stars of the show were the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

For the Pixel 8, we now have a beautiful, 6.2-inch OLED display that reaches a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a nice bump over the 90Hz of the Google Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 Pro received more significant upgrades, including a new 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that can reach 2,400 nits of peak brightness outdoors (making it the brightest screen on any smartphone). It also has a new 48MP ultrawide lens that joins the 50MP main camera and 48MP telephoto sensor. Both Pixel 8 devices also have the latest Tensor G3 chip for power and efficiency.

