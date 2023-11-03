PUBG Mobile 1.2 Global version update (Season 17): APK download link for worldwide Android users – Sportskeeda

PUBG Mobile has been a phenomenon in the segment, racking considerable numbers in all spheres, including revenue and player count. The game’s popularity has witnessed an upward trend since its release and shows no signs of slowing down.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update was released in January, and it brought in numerous features, including new game modes, a firearm, and more. The users can download the game directly from the Play Store or use the APK file to do the same.

This article provides the players with a step-by-step guide to download install PUBG Mobile 1.2 Global version update using the APK file from the official website.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

The users can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version.

Step 1: Visit PUBG Mobile’s official website. They can use the link given below.

Website: Click here.

Step 2: Press the ‘APK Download’ option to begin the download.

The APK’s size is 613 MB, while the resource pack’s size will depend on the choice made by them. Users have to make sure that they have sufficient storage available.

Step 3: After the download is complete next, locate and install the file on their device. Enable the ‘Install from unknown’ source option before installation.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, open the game and select the desired resource pack, i.e., low-spec or HD Resource Pack.

After the resource packs are downloaded, players can enjoy playing the latest version of the PUBG Mobile global version.

If users face an error stating, “There was an error parsing the package,” download the file again and follow the steps above.

