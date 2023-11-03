14 Most Likely Predictions For June's Xbox Games Showcase – Screen Rant

Only one game is confirmed for the Xbox Games Showcase this June 2023, but many are predicted as likely to be shown or talked about as well.

Xbox's summer event, the Xbox Games Showcase, is going to be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, and live-streamed at 10 am PT. There are many games predicted to be included in the event, alongside the inevitable surprise announcements. The only title that is confirmed so far is Bethesda's Starfield, which will have its own Starfield Direct immediately following the rest of the showcase.

Like 2022's Xbox Games Showcase event, 2023 is expected to provide information on many of the games that will be coming to Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass over the course of the next year, as well as interviews, previews, and behind-the-scenes details. The games included will be from a variety of studios and feature lots of gameplay footage of upcoming titles and new reveals. On June 13, 2023, Microsoft will be streaming the Xbox Games Showcase Extended follow-up show that will even more of a deep dive into some of the content from the June 11 show. Here are the games that are predicted to be included in this 2023 Xbox Games Showcase event.

Related: Every Game Coming To Xbox Game Pass (May 2023)

The cyberpunk action platformer, Replaced, was originally announced at Xbox's E3 2021 Showcase but has suffered numerous delays ever since. Many of its developers are from Ukraine and due to the continued war, many unexpected difficulties arose. Last year developers stated that the game would be released in 2023, and it seems likely an announcement will be made at 2023's Xbox Games Showcase.

Contraband is an open-world co-op heist game set in the 1970s. The title has been in development for several years without much shared regarding its progress and no release date revealed yet. So far, all that Xbox has announced is that it will be a day-one title for the Xbox Game Pass service.

Another game that has sadly been affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was previously announced to be delayed until Ukraine was again free from war. The game is currently available for preorder, however, with a release date of 2023 listed, so this could turn out to be a game that will get more discussion during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming first-person RPG Avowed was first revealed in July 2021. Though it is said to have a release date of 2024, it is likely that more information could be shared at the Xbox Games Showcase this June 2023. If the game is to have an early 2024 release, this would be the time for Obsidian to tease fans with more trailers and information to begin again to build up hype for the title.

The studio behind the reboot of Perfect Dark has had trouble in recent years, and the game has been passed between several companies, which could mean this secret agent thriller could still be a long way from seeing the light of day. This Xbox exclusive has been in development for many years, with its trailer revealed at The Game Awards in 2020, so an announcement regarding its progress could be coming this June at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Ark 2 was originally set to release in 2022 and suffered some delays, however, the Xbox Series X/S console-exclusive title is now anticipated to launch this year, which would make it a very likely candidate for the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase. At the Summer Game Fest 2022 there was a cinematic trailer to show off the beautiful environment and voice acting, which included Vin Diesel as the prominent character in the trailer. Recently an unfortunate typo by Ark 2 developers led some to believe the release was being delayed until Spring 2025, but thankfully this has since been refuted.

Not much information has been shared regarding the new Indiana Jones video game by Machine Games and Bethesda which was announced in 2021. The upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie that debuts on June 30 would make this the perfect time to highlight the new video game at the Xbox Games Showcase during the same month. The game is said to be a love letter to the series and will offer innovative gameplay and an intriguing narrative for fans.

Originally announced in 2020 with a cinematic trailer, information on the zombie-killing game State of Decay 3 has been kept pretty quiet ever since. Many fans hoped for information on the game at last year's Xbox Games Showcase, but there was no mention of it. It appears that the game is still in production, and hopefully, more will be said about it this June.

Everwild has faced some difficult years since it was originally announced in 2019 and then nothing was heard about it for quite some time. In 2021, it was revealed that its developer, Rare, was rebooting Everwild and beginning again from scratch. The beautiful art style and intriguing bit of story have made it one that many gamers have kept an eye on. Now that a couple more years have passed, Xbox could unveil more about this action-adventure game which is said to have a possible release window of 2024.

Xbox's next-gen exclusive, Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga, has been teasing a 2023 release for quite some time. The game is to be released exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and Windows and has been touted as having some of the most realistic combat and movement in video games. Developer, Ninja Theory, has been providing glimpses into the production of the game with stunning screenshots and impressive animations. Hellblade 2 is likely to be included in the Xbox Games Showcase in June, possibly with a release date announcement.

Over a decade has passed since Fable 3 was released and the upcoming Fable 4 was revealed in 2020 as a project from Playground Games. This mythical, medieval RPG is said to be a fresh start for the franchise with its new development team and there have been rumors surrounding it that range from it being transformed into having a sci-fi time travel campaign to being an MMO, but nothing has been revealed from either Microsoft or Playground Games to confirm or deny any of these wide-ranging speculations. Many had hoped for it to be released in 2021, but currently, Fable 4 does not have a launch date and could conceivably be discussed at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Last year, the 2022 Xbox Games Showcase displayed Forza Motorsport's attention to realism and classic tracks for the Xbox Series X/S. During that showcase, it was announced that the racing game would be released in the spring of 2023, yet nothing specific has been pinpointed since then. It is extremely likely that fans will see more of Forza Motorsport in the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2023, with probably even a launch date announcement.

Bethesda's Elder Scrolls 6 is currently deep in development to try to match its Skyrim ancestry and be a game that players will replay for ten years at least. Bethesda's recent focus on Starfield has made many people suspect that Elder Scrolls 6 is not likely to be discussed much until after this fall, yet it would be a big surprise if the Xbox Game Showcase did not have more information regarding this highly anticipated project.

Bethesda's deep space action role-playing game Starfield is the big news for the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. With Starfield's release date coming up quickly, this title not only has been confirmed as one that will be discussed, but it is going to feature its own Starfield Direct immediately following the rest of the showcase. New gameplay footage, developer interviews, and more will be revealed for the game at this special streamed event.

Sources: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Xbox, GamesRadar

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

source