AT&T is Supporting Those Affected by Mississippi Tornadoes – AT&T Newsroom



March 26, 2023, 3:05 p.m. CST

Our wireless network experienced minimal impact following Friday night’s devastation. Using real-time information provided by the AT&T Weather Operations Center (AWOC), the FirstNet team with AT&T and the AT&T Network Disaster Recovery team quickly created response plans. By Saturday afternoon, our service was operating normally.

We’re providing additional on-the-ground communications to support the recovery work underway. The FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG) – led by former first responders – continues to work around the clock to support public safety’s emergency communications and has liaisons engaged with local and state emergency management agencies.

“Friday’s tornado was up there with some of the most destructive and long-lived tornadoes the AT&T Weather Operations Center has seen,” said John Sisak, AT&T Principal Meteorologist. “We tracked it in real-time for over 150 miles and over four hours, staying in close communication with emergency response and FirstNet teams – identifying communities impacted and soon to be in its path.”

Our team of meteorologists continues to monitor for more rounds of severe weather, keeping us at the ready to provide any additional support needed to best serve our customers, first responders and communities.

March 25, 2023, 4:50 p.m. CST

Our thoughts are with those affected by the tornadoes in Mississippi. To help our wireless customers stay connected through this difficult time, we are waiving talk, text and data overage charges. This includes AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID customers with billing addresses in zip codes* across affected areas from March 25, 2023 through April 25, 2023.

Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.

38721, 38754, 38765, 38821, 38825, 38844, 38848, 38870, 39038, 39054, 39061, 39097, 39115, 39159, 39166, 39730, 39746, 39756

