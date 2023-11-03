Chris Tyson, MrBeast YouTube star, undergoing 'life-saving' hormone therapy – Page Six

Thanks for contacting us. We've received your submission.

Chris Tyson, who’s known for appearing in MrBeast’s YouTube videos, revealed that they’re undergoing hormone replacement therapy.

“Informed consent HRT saved my and many others’ lives,” Tyson – whose Twitter bio states they go by “any pronuons” – tweeted on Wednesday.

“The hurdles [gender nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me.”

They added, “Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies.”

The YouTube personality announced the process after a Twitter user shared side-by-side photos of him before and after the therapy and asked, “bro wtf happened.”

“HRT, and it’s only been 2 months😱,” Tyson wrote in response on Wednesday.

They then added in a separate tweet that they’re “genuinely so glad” to be able to help teach people “what HRT is and how it CAN and HAS helped so many people.”

“I was super nervous to be public about this bc [sic] I’ve always been so private when it comes to this, but seeing conversations started bc [sic] of me is amazing,” the social media influencer wrote.

Tyson also noted just how much they’ve transformed in just two months.

“Pre hrt, my hairline and facial shape has already started to change so the photo that’s being used for articles doesn’t even look the same,” they tweeted Thursday. “The amount of body positivity I’ve gotten in just 2 months is insane.”

Tyson concluded by saying that helping people learn about HRT has made “everything so worth it.”

“I’m so excited to have more conversations like this in the future with you all 💜,” they tweeted.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, showed his support for his longtime friend by replying to one of their tweets, “Gotchu💕💕💕.”

It’s unclear if Tyson is still married to Katie Tyson, whom he wed in 2018. They share a 2-year-old son, Tucker.



