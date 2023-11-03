Best iPhone 15 and 15 Pro cases 2023 – The Independent

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Keep your brand-new device looking spick and span

Find your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profile

Whether it’s silicone, wraparound or a wallet-style, we’ve got you (and your iPhone) covered

Mous designs its products to look good and function well to protect your iPhone with exceptionally high shock absorption. Mous has its own tech, called AiroShock, which disperses energy when the phone is dropped. The clarity 2.0 case has gently raised corners which add protection, but the profiles on the long edges are much lower, so it fits your face well when you’re on a call. You can choose between a version that’s completely clear apart from black edges and one with an iridescent back with ripples of colour on it. There’s a raised area around the cameras to protect the lenses as well and the case feels great in the hand. It offers outstanding drop protection without much extra bulk.

This case is superbly soft to the touch, and the plain back looks smart. It’s light and slim and includes an anti-microbial treatment (hence pure in the name). Although this is an affordable option, it’s well-built, with button covers, including over the new action button on the Pro models, which are responsive and comfortable. There’s a raised camera lens protector which keeps the rear cameras safe. Similarly, the raised ridge that surrounds the front protects the display when the phone is face down. It’s available in a range of colours, including grey, green and pink for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and blue titanium and natural titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple’s own cases guarantee a perfect fit. As you may know, the ringer/silent switch on the side of the phone, still found on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, has been replaced by a button on the Pro models. The button covering for this and the volume buttons move perfectly. Some clear cases can yellow as they get older but Apple’s cases stay looking their best. Shock protection is only average in this case, but enough to give peace of mind.

Nomad uses a special Horween leather in some of its cases such as the deluxe version of this folio. It is so tactile that you may not be able to keep your fingers off it: it is tough but very smooth. Nomad makes a wide range of products, all with great build quality. The Horween leather is for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max only, while the regular leather, which is still great, comes in more colours – black, brown and English tan. The pricier Horween leather, whose look changes as it ages, comes in black and rustic brown only. There are slots for three credit cards and another for notes. On both leather and Horween leather options, there’s a magnetic clasp which cleverly attaches so that it holds the case closed. Nomad says that the combination of the internal case and leather wraparound means it is protected to a drop of up to 8ft.

Apple’s own silicone cases are great to the touch, smooth and soft. Somehow, they don’t end up being too slippery to hold. They have Apple’s MagSafe ring of magnets so they can snap securely to the MagSafe charger for wireless charging. The range of colours is enough to satisfy most people. There are three pastels: a dusty orange sorbet, feisty light pink and punchily bright guava, some pale colours (cypress, winter blue and clay) and two darker shades, black and storm blue. As with Apple’s other cases, the button protectors are a perfect fit.

If you want to use the phone so you can feel the glass and metal in your hand, a sleeve means you can slide it into a place where it’s protected when it’s in your pocket, on the table or out of use. Harber makes a series of sleeves and this simple and attractive one is highly effective. The smartphone sleeve has a useful pocket for a credit card on the outside. The wool-felt interior is soft but snug enough to hold the phone tightly.

If you like the size and shape of the iPhone but know you need a case, Peel’s super thin case is about as close as you can get to the feel of no case at all. Most of them are translucent, so you can see the Apple logo glowing through it, there are also transparent options. There’s also a blackout colour and a jet white, both of which are fully opaque. The level of protection is necessarily lower than the other cases here and unlike most – there’s no significant protection for the display, either, so a screen protector is de rigueur.

Nomad’s latest sport case feels great in the hand, with a shiny, tactile back in four colours. If that sounds slippy, the gloss back is complemented by matte finish edges designed to stick to your hand

Apple has discontinued leather cases, because it says the carbon footprint is too high, and instead introduced what it calls FineWoven, a textile which is two-thirds recycled material. It’s already proving controversial. Personally, we like it, with its soft suede feel and understated look. Like leather, it will change as it ages. Some marks, like scratches, can be permanent, others fade away after a while. But it won’t look pristine forever. The corners are sturdy enough to offer some protection and this is, of course, a MagSafe case. But it’s far from the most luxurious case here. The colours are taupe, evergreen, mulberry, Pacific blue and black. All are quiet shades.

Casetify makes cases with a dizzying range of looks, all with the trademark Casetify logo around the camera panel. The bounce case has emphatically raised corners designed to prevent damage if it falls: Casetify says it can protect your phone even when dropped 6.5m. Once you’ve narrowed down the hundreds of styles to the one you want, you can customise almost all of them. Choose a font, text style and colour, add stripes, checkerboards or even teddy bear images for a fully personalised result. Casetify is known for reliably good build quality.

If you want a case that can carry your credit cards but a wraparound wallet doesn’t suit, Mujjo has an ingenious solution. There’s a leather sleeve built into the back of this case which can hold two or three credit cards or ID cards. The leather changes as the patina ages while, inside, the microfibre lining is smooth and reassuring. It’s well-built, and has some environmental credentials, with water-free leather tanning a boast on the website. There are black, dark tan and Monaco blue finishes to choose from. Note that you have to remove the credit cards before charging on a MagSafe charger.

The limitless offers eight distinctive finishes, with strikingly diverse looks but identical impact protection. All of the designs have Mous logos at the bottom and under the cameras but the rest of the back is different. You can choose from walnut, shimmery silver pearl, demure black leather, eye-catching bamboo, as well as aramid fibre, speckled fabric and colours like Atlantic blue and forest green. Microfibre keeps the phone scratch-free inside and AiroShock looks after the outside.

The 2023 range of Apple’s iPhones is the iPhone 15 series. That’s four phones; iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although the displays are the same size on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro (6.1 inches) and those of the 15 Plus and 15 Pro Max also match each other at 6.7 inches, there are enough differences to mean that each phone has its own unique case. Oh, and if you’re upgrading from a previous iPhone, the old cases won’t fit, either.

In other words, when you choose your case, make sure you’re choosing the right one. You’ll need one unless you’re very brave: something that costs at least £799, or a lot more if you choose the top-of-the-range Pro Max, and is easily dropped, benefits from protection. Better now than five seconds after it’s toppled from your hand.

There are lots of different case types, from wraparound folios to a sleeve that you take off when calls come in, or a protector for the back of the phone only. Back coverings come in different patterns and materials and clear options are also available which may appeal if you want to show off the colour of your new iPhone.

For the first year, there’s no leather case by Apple, which says the carbon footprint is too high. For leather cases, you need to look at other brands. There’s a ring of magnets on the back of the iPhone, called MagSafe, meaning the iPhone snaps effectively to a MagSafe wireless charging pad. Matching magnets in MagSafe cases hold the case in place securely.

A selection of the best iPhone 15 cases that we tested

With a phone case, you want a snug, perfect fit. How well do the buttons work through the coverings in the case, we asked, and how comfortable were those buttons to press? Did the case wear out quickly, or did the clear case yellow unattractively? All cases offer some level of protection and we checked out where that rated between minimal or significant, too.

A selection of the best iPhone 15 cases that we tested

David Phelan

The Independent

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.

Mous designs its products to look good and function well to protect your iPhone with exceptionally high shock absorption. Mous has its own tech, called AiroShock, which disperses energy when the phone is dropped. The clarity 2.0 case has gently raised corners which add protection, but the profiles on the long edges are much lower, so it fits your face well when you’re on a call. You can choose between a version that’s completely clear apart from black edges and one with an iridescent back with ripples of colour on it. There’s a raised area around the cameras to protect the lenses as well and the case feels great in the hand. It offers outstanding drop protection without much extra bulk.

This case is superbly soft to the touch, and the plain back looks smart. It’s light and slim and includes an anti-microbial treatment (hence pure in the name). Although this is an affordable option, it’s well-built, with button covers, including over the new action button on the Pro models, which are responsive and comfortable. There’s a raised camera lens protector which keeps the rear cameras safe. Similarly, the raised ridge that surrounds the front protects the display when the phone is face down. It’s available in a range of colours, including grey, green and pink for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and blue titanium and natural titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple’s own cases guarantee a perfect fit. As you may know, the ringer/silent switch on the side of the phone, still found on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, has been replaced by a button on the Pro models. The button covering for this and the volume buttons move perfectly. Some clear cases can yellow as they get older but Apple’s cases stay looking their best. Shock protection is only average in this case, but enough to give peace of mind.

Nomad uses a special Horween leather in some of its cases such as the deluxe version of this folio. It is so tactile that you may not be able to keep your fingers off it: it is tough but very smooth. Nomad makes a wide range of products, all with great build quality. The Horween leather is for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max only, while the regular leather, which is still great, comes in more colours – black, brown and English tan. The pricier Horween leather, whose look changes as it ages, comes in black and rustic brown only. There are slots for three credit cards and another for notes. On both leather and Horween leather options, there’s a magnetic clasp which cleverly attaches so that it holds the case closed. Nomad says that the combination of the internal case and leather wraparound means it is protected to a drop of up to 8ft.

Apple’s own silicone cases are great to the touch, smooth and soft. Somehow, they don’t end up being too slippery to hold. They have Apple’s MagSafe ring of magnets so they can snap securely to the MagSafe charger for wireless charging. The range of colours is enough to satisfy most people. There are three pastels: a dusty orange sorbet, feisty light pink and punchily bright guava, some pale colours (cypress, winter blue and clay) and two darker shades, black and storm blue. As with Apple’s other cases, the button protectors are a perfect fit.

If you want to use the phone so you can feel the glass and metal in your hand, a sleeve means you can slide it into a place where it’s protected when it’s in your pocket, on the table or out of use. Harber makes a series of sleeves and this simple and attractive one is highly effective. The smartphone sleeve has a useful pocket for a credit card on the outside. The wool-felt interior is soft but snug enough to hold the phone tightly.

If you like the size and shape of the iPhone but know you need a case, Peel’s super thin case is about as close as you can get to the feel of no case at all. Most of them are translucent, so you can see the Apple logo glowing through it, there are also transparent options. There’s also a blackout colour and a jet white, both of which are fully opaque. The level of protection is necessarily lower than the other cases here and unlike most – there’s no significant protection for the display, either, so a screen protector is de rigueur.

Nomad’s latest sport case feels great in the hand, with a shiny, tactile back in four colours. If that sounds slippy, the gloss back is complemented by matte finish edges designed to stick to your hand

There are four colours, black, white, super blue and coastal rock, which is a subtle grey-green finish.

Apple has discontinued leather cases, because it says the carbon footprint is too high, and instead introduced what it calls FineWoven, a textile which is two-thirds recycled material. It’s already proving controversial. Personally, we like it, with its soft suede feel and understated look. Like leather, it will change as it ages. Some marks, like scratches, can be permanent, others fade away after a while. But it won’t look pristine forever. The corners are sturdy enough to offer some protection and this is, of course, a MagSafe case. But it’s far from the most luxurious case here. The colours are taupe, evergreen, mulberry, Pacific blue and black. All are quiet shades.

Casetify makes cases with a dizzying range of looks, all with the trademark Casetify logo around the camera panel. The bounce case has emphatically raised corners designed to prevent damage if it falls: Casetify says it can protect your phone even when dropped 6.5m. Once you’ve narrowed down the hundreds of styles to the one you want, you can customise almost all of them. Choose a font, text style and colour, add stripes, checkerboards or even teddy bear images for a fully personalised result. Casetify is known for reliably good build quality.

If you want a case that can carry your credit cards but a wraparound wallet doesn’t suit, Mujjo has an ingenious solution. There’s a leather sleeve built into the back of this case which can hold two or three credit cards or ID cards. The leather changes as the patina ages while, inside, the microfibre lining is smooth and reassuring. It’s well-built, and has some environmental credentials, with water-free leather tanning a boast on the website. There are black, dark tan and Monaco blue finishes to choose from. Note that you have to remove the credit cards before charging on a MagSafe charger.

The limitless offers eight distinctive finishes, with strikingly diverse looks but identical impact protection. All of the designs have Mous logos at the bottom and under the cameras but the rest of the back is different. You can choose from walnut, shimmery silver pearl, demure black leather, eye-catching bamboo, as well as aramid fibre, speckled fabric and colours like Atlantic blue and forest green. Microfibre keeps the phone scratch-free inside and AiroShock looks after the outside.

Apple’s withdrawal from the world of leather cases means the best option from the company that makes the iPhone is the clear case with MagSafe. As for leather, you can’t beat Nomad and its leather folio, especially with Horween leather, is exceptional. But the best iPhone 15 case overall was Mous’s clarity 2.0 case – it looks great and provides outstanding drop protection.

Looking to update your analogue watch? Read our review of Apple’s latest smartwatch

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Log in

New to The Independent?

Or if you would prefer:

Want an ad-free experience?

Hi {{indy.fullName}}

source