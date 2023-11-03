User Shows iOS 17’s StandBy Mode Running On iPhone 12 Pro Max Even Though It Is Designed For iPhone 14 Pro Models – Wccftech

Apple recently released its latest iOS 17 update for all compatible iPhone models. While the build will support a wide range of iPhone models, Apple has seen fit to drop support for iPhone X and iPhone 8 models. The platform comes with a boatload of changes and improvements on the inside which will be available to the public later this year. Apple announced a new StandBy Mode for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max that transforms the device into a smart display. Well, a Reddit user states that iOS 17’s StandBy Mode is working on his iPhone 12 Pro Max.

StandBy Mode is a new feature in iOS 17 that will allow the iPhone to transform into a functional smart display. While the feature is only available on iPhone models with an Always-On display, a user posted on Reddit that StandBy Mode was working on his iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with an OLED panel, but it lacks the power-efficient characteristics of an LTPO panel on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Henceforth, the Always-On functionality is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iOS 17 Standby Mode Works on iPhone 12 Pro Max

A few other users are also claiming that the feature works on older iPhone models. However, the display would not stay on without tapping, or the display would only stay on until the device goes to sleep. Take note that the feature is not available for older iPhone models and that it is a bug that will be fixed in the subsequent beta builds of iOS 17. You can check out more details on iOS 17 in our announcement post.

Take note that Apple just released the first developer beta of iOS 17, and the first build is crawling with bugs and issues. Henceforth, take the news with a grain of salt, as the feature will potentially be removed ahead of the final announcements in September. We will share more details on the matter as soon as further information is available.

