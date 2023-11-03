Enterprise and Medium Business Technology Solutions – Verizon Business

Get ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless 5G Business Internet

powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.* Starting at $69/mo.

Partner with Verizon to gain confidence, control, security, speed and the ability to adapt to changing needs in real time—with our Private 5G Network tailored to your unique business needs. This is Enterprise Intelligence.

Remove collaboration barriers and make teams more productive with secure, scalable unified communications.

Get security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyberthreats at bay.

Make sure teams are ready to connect and collaborate virtually anywhere they’re working with smartphones that can support the way your business needs to work.

Keep your teams working regardless of where they work with business broadband options available virtually everywhere.

Get help overcoming technology barriers so you can transform the path to purchase with an engaging, omnichannel experience.

Learn now Verizon technology is driving advances in patient experiences.

Learn how changes in work practices and conditions may mean you need to adopt new methods of communications on construction sites..

Empower your enterprise with solutions designed to help your business make smarter critical decisions. From your trusted technology partner, leading the way to innovation.

From wireless connectivity to customer experiences to business intelligence, see how 5G is changing operations across industries.

Our 5G Edge mobile edge computing technology enables companies to collect, process and analyze data faster.

Create an advanced network that grows and evolves with you. Building a better IT infrastructure can help you achieve your goals.

The competition for customer attention is loud. With the right customer experience (CX) strategy, you can rise above the noise.

Our cybersecurity experts can design a strategy that supports enterprise-wide security program integration.

Take advantage of creative hybrid working solutions that bring the team back together, no matter where they work.

Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams via a single business phone number for mobile and desktop.

Help solve IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies with a fully managed, monitored and maintained Private 5G Network.

Move processing power from centralized data centers closer to wireless devices and 5G endpoints.

Strengthen your organization’s understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world.

Get a programmable, virtualized network to help optimize resources, enhance performance and innovate.

Manage and route calls and call traffic patterns, and streamline contact center operations.

Easily track worker productivity, fuel costs, driver safety compliance, asset security and more.

Verizon’s Wireless Business internet awarded a "Best Practices Product Leadership Award" by Frost and Sullivan.

Verizon named a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for Network Services, 16 consecutive times.*

5G access requires a 5G-capable device in a 5G coverage area.

† Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

*2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 21 February 2022. Analyst(s): Neil Rickard | Bjarne Munch | Danellie Young | Karen Brown. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2022; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008.

