5 new movies and TV shows on Prime Video this week – Amazon India Blog

The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed Made in Heaven series is finally out and the spotlight is back on the extravagant world of Indian weddings and the dark underpinnings of cultural realities. Made In Heaven season 2 takes you on a journey into the lives of two high-profile Delhi wedding planners facing not the complications that come with pulling off grand weddings but also the many twists in their respective personal lives. Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur lead the cast, joined by other talented actors like Mona Singh Vijay Raaz, Ishwak Singh , and Trinetra Haldar. The series—directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar—explores several societal attitudes against the backdrop of opulent weddings. Now streaming on Prime Video, this 7-episode series is just what you need for a weekend binge!

Prepare for an action-packed weekend as Maaveeran—written and directed by Madonne Ashwin—is now streaming on Prime Video. Sivakarthikeyan plays Sathya, a timid cartoonist who is forced to relocate to a poorly built apartment complex. A freak incident changes his life as he starts hearing the voice of his comic strip character, Maaveeran. The character is a fearless warrior who gives Sathya the courage to stand up against corruption and follows all the twists and turns that come with it. Maveeran is available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Red, White & Royal Blue is the tale of a long-running feud between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the U.S. President, and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). Their feud eventually boils over in public, threatening international relations. The movie has been directed by Mathew Lopez, and is based on Casey McQuiston’s acclaimed novel. Now streaming on Prime Video, the drama offers a fresh perspective on love and diplomacy.

Step into the thrilling world of basketball with Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey, now streaming on Prime Video. This documentary follows the most promising prospects in the NBA’s developmental G League. Watch how these aspiring NBA stars navigate the challenges and triumphs that come with playing in the league. With a diverse cast and riveting narratives, this documentary offers a sneak peek into the journey of sportsmen who could make history tomorrow, much like former G League stars-turned-success-stories Seth Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Jalen Green. The margins are razor-thin, and only some dreams are realized. This sports documentary has been directed by Liam Hughes and Bryant Robinson , and is one that sports buffs won’t want to miss!

Get ready to laugh out loud with LOL Colombia, now streaming on Prime Video. Ten comedians enter LOL’s house to compete in a no-holds-barred battle of wits where anything goes. Their mission: to make each other laugh while avoiding a chuckle themselves. Led by coach Jorge Enrique Abello, this comedy series promises unfiltered humour and endless amusement!

