Shiba Inu Account Sports New Gold Check Mark – U.Today

Shiba Inu, the popular cryptocurrency token represented by the dog breed of the same name, recently flaunted a brand new gold check mark on its X account with 3.4 million followers, solidifying its status as an official business account via Twitter’s Verified Organizations program.

The change comes amidst a series of other alterations and adjustments the social media platform has made following its rebranding as ‘X’ by owner Elon Musk.

Twitter has introduced gold, gray, and blue check marks to distinguish between different types of verified accounts. The gold check mark, which is now sported by Shiba Inu, indicates an official business account.

To gain this privilege, businesses must enroll in the Twitter Verified Organizations program, paying a $1,000 per month subscription fee.

The benefits include a check mark, a square avatar, Twitter Blue features, and the capacity to add affiliate accounts, among other perks.

Shiba Inu’s attainment of the gold check mark generated significant excitement among its followers, with many speculating about the potential implications this could have for the cryptocurrency.

Despite Twitter’s recent controversial rebranding and changes, Shiba Inu’s new verified status serves as a positive sign of recognition for the cryptocurrency’s growing influence.

However, it is worth noting that amid the changes and upgrades, the transition from Twitter to X has not been entirely smooth. Elon Musk’s drastic decision to change Twitter’s product name to “X,” getting rid of the bird logo and associated words like “tweet,” reportedly wiped out between $4 billion and $20 billion in value.

Now, the freshly renamed platform faces the daunting task of having to rebuild its cultural influence and language consensus from scratch.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

