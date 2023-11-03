Coast Guard removes barriers to boost recruiting > United States … – MyCG

Official websites use .mil

Secure .mil websites use HTTPS



By Kathy Murray, MyCG Writer

The Coast Guard is adjusting certain eligibility standards to make it easier to recruit qualified candidates in a tight labor market.

The policy changes will allow more flexibility around requirements regarding dependents and single parents, debt-to-income ratios, and maximum age – all areas where existing standards might discourage otherwise competitive candidates from considering the service.

The effort is part of the commandant’s vision to transform our total workforce by deploying innovative recruiting processes and the Ready Workforce 2030 initiative. In July, Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan told the House Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation that the Service expects to fall short of the recruits targeted for the year, which means not filling the pipeline to meet mission needs both now and in the future.

Removing so-called barriers to accession, such as the current rule that single parents cannot enlist in the Coast Guard, is one way to do this. Currently, recruiters often waive requirements like these for particularly promising applicants. But the concern is that even having the rule on the books might discourage otherwise suitable candidates from applying.

The modifications won’t automatically guarantee someone who qualifies for a waiver can enlist, but it will at least allow recruiters to bring them in for an interview.

Here’s a summary of the previous rules the Coast Guard initiative adjusted for all recruits and what the new rules look like:

Dependents/Single Parents:

Debt-to-Income ratio:

Maximum age:

Raises maximum officer accession age for DCE, DCIO, DCL, DCPA, DCSS, LOMM, MARGRAD, PTMO, OCS-R and OCS-T programs to 41. Changes maximum age for Direct Commission Aviators to 36.

Additional areas are being looked at and will be announced in the future.

Resources:

source