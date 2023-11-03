Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for just $34.99 – The Verge

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

If you’re kicking yourself for not taking advantage of recent Memorial Day sales, there’s no need. It turns out some deals are once again resurrecting in the run-up to Father’s Day, including a few on excellent streaming sticks like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Right now, the device has returned to its all-time low of $34.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

If you’re already embedded in Amazon’s ecosystem, the 4K Max offers excellent value for your money mainly due to its impressive Alexa integration. In fact, you can even use your voice to turn the TV on to something as specific as “ESPN on Sling TV” via the included Alexa remote. The gadget also provides access to a wide selection of streaming apps while boasting support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos. Read our review.

Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands.

It’s an exciting week for Apple aficionados, what with WWDC bringing us news of new Macs and even a mixed reality headset. If you’re an Android lover feeling left out, though, don’t feel too down. It’s also turning out to be a good week on the deals front for Google Pixel fans. Not only are the latest Pixel 7 Pro (Amazon, Best Buy) and Pixel Watch (Amazon, Best Buy) on sale but also we found some excellent deals on Google’s latest wireless Pixel earbuds.

Right now, for example, you can buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro for $159.99 ($40 off) from Amazon and Best Buy, which is among the better prices we’ve seen on the earbuds. In addition to excellent active noise cancellation, these comfortable buds sound terrific. They also offer other nice conveniences, like multipoint Bluetooth support so you can pair them with multiple devices along with swappable ear tips. Plus, Pixel phone owners are able to enjoy a few extra perks, like support for head-tracking spatial audio.

If you prioritize affordability over extras like active noise cancellation, you can also buy a pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds on sale. Normally $99, you can buy them for around $79 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is the best price we’ve seen this year. Admittedly, the buds do suffer from some occasional connection dropouts, but they otherwise sound excellent for the price. They also offer great Google Assistant integration and come with the same IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance as the Pixel Buds Pro.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.

The Pixel Buds A-Series deliver good comfort, impressive audio quality, and hands-free Google Assistant voice controls for under $100.

If you’re in the market for a charger, right now, Belkin’s 2021 BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand is on sale in black for $109.22 ($41 off) at Amazon, which matches its all-time low price. This is the older — yet still great — version of one of our favorite MagSafe charging stands. Like the newer model, the magnetic tree stand delivers 15 watts of power to compatible iPhones and can simultaneously juice up Apple Watches. The accompanying five-watt Qi pad can also charge a pair of AirPods at the same time or another Qi-enabled device. However, just be mindful that — unlike the upgraded version — this 2021 model doesn’t feature fast-charging support for the Apple Watch Series 7.

Belkin’s triple charging stand achieves 15W MagSafe wireless iPhone charging speeds and keeps your phone and Apple Watch elevated for easy reading.

The new Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is the more expensive successor to the excellent Wyze Cam Floodlight, but right now, you can get it for a little less. Normally $149.99, you can buy the floodlight for $134.98 ($15 off) from Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon, which is the first discount we’ve seen on the device. The wired security camera offers 3,000 lumens of brightness and a higher 1440p resolution than its predecessor. It also offers advanced motion detection technology (we’ve yet to test) that’ll send smartphone alerts and trigger lights based on objects you select.

The latest Wyze floodlight offers 3,000 lumens of brightness to illuminate the outside of your house. The 1440p camera also sends notifications and turns on lights when it detects motion from preselected objects.

