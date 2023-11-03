New Xbox console unveiled, releases this year – gamingbible.com

HAVE A VIDEO YOU WANT TO FEATURE ON OUR PAGE?

Published 19:17, 11 June 2023 BST



Last updated 20:09, 11 June 2023 BST

So, that was a big showcase, huh? Seriously, I don’t know about you, but I’ve barely been able to keep up with all the incredible announcements that we’ve been hit with, and the Starfield stuff isn’t even over yet.

Obviously, the main thing that we were all anticipating was the barrage of game announcements, but I’m not sure that anyone was expecting to see any new hardware shown. Even so, Xbox boss Phil Spencer polished off the Xbox Games Showcase with the announcement that a new and improved Xbox Series S will be launching later this year, and it sounds great.

Beyond its sleek Carbon Black exterior, the main bonus of the new Series S is its improved storage space – it’ll be able to hold 1TB of games, which is a brilliant upgrade for the digital-only console. It’s set to hit stores on 1 September.

As you’d expect given its hefty upgrade, the Carbon Black Xbox Series S will cost significantly more than the base model that’s already on the market. Those in the U.S. can expect to pay $349.99 (for reference, the existing model costs about $299.99). Given that it offers almost double the Series S’ original storage capacity, however, I’m sure most would argue that’s a fair price.

However, don’t be fooled – the Carbon Black Xbox Series S’ performance is no better than that of the existing Series S, so if you’ve been holding off from buying one of those due to its limited power, this new one won’t improve on that.

All in all though, this is basically a dream console for any Xbox user with an upsettingly large backlog of games to finish. Hopefully, it’ll remove the need for many to buy separate storage expansion cards in order to fit everything they want on their device. And, let’s face it, that fresh colour also looks really cool.

