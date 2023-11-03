AI has potential to send Bitcoin price over $750K — Arthur Hayes – Cointelegraph

The coming years will be explosive for AI, and even more so for Bitcoin, says the former BitMEX CEO.

Bitcoin (BTC) will be the currency of artificial intelligence (AI) and could reach a price per coin of $760,000 in the process, Arthur Hayes says.

In his latest essay titled “Massa,” the former BitMEX CEO concluded that the AI revolution would naturally gravitate toward BTC.

Despite fiat currency regimes being destined to become evermore dysfunctional in the future, Hayes said, there is one burgeoning economic sector that will only go from strength to strength: AI.

While still nascent in 2023, the coming decades will see an explosion of AI-related implementations that will make it ubiquitous and unavoidable.

“Recent advancements in computing power have brought us to the cusp of a hockey stick moment, in which AI will go viral and change the course of humanity virtually overnight,” he wrote.

When it comes to integration, the financial solution on the table first and foremost, Hayes said, will not be a tailor-made, AI-focused altcoin — it will be Bitcoin instead.

The reason, an accompanying theory states, is that AI will view Bitcoin’s inherent qualities — an immutable fixed supply, digital scarcity and its status as “energy money” — as the logical choice.

“An AI is unlikely to allow itself to rely on anything that a human government operates therefore only gold and Bitcoin are suitable. A tie between gold and Bitcoin,” Hayes continued.

Where would that leave BTC’s price?

From around $30,000 today, the real effect of AI should kick in in around three years’ time.

After that, Hayes said, it could be around another decade before the network value boost from AI alone sends BTC/USD to nearly $1 million.

“I believe the peak of deranged growth investing will occur in the 2025 to 2026 timeframe. Therefore, the goal of my predictions regarding the future price of Bitcoin is to form a narrative that takes hold before then,” he explained.

Depending on the scale of that investing, BTC price action could see up to $760,000 per coin.

“Remember — the market will overpay for Bitcoin network growth if it believes there is a possibility that my assumptions could be true in the future,” part of “Massa” concludes.

Hayes is well known for his bullish long-term perspective on Bitcoin, recently championing a million-dollar price tag as a function of fiat currency disintegration.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

