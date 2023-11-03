Binance News: Crypto Exchange Has Good News For TRON Users – CoinGape

Binance News: The largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, announced on Saturday that it had reset the withdrawal limits on the Tron network to their previous levels in response to community feedback. Earlier, Binance had stated that it would be hiking fees following a vote by the Tron DAO to alter the energy charging method that is used on the network.

In an official statement released by the centralized exchange, Binance noted that it has collaborated with the team working behind the Tron project to find a solution for minimizing withdrawal fees on the network while making it easier for users to transact through the exchange.

The exchange announced on Friday that it would be increasing fees following a vote by the Tron community to change the energy charging mechanism on the Tron network to a dynamic energy model. This model is intended to be more reasonably charged for energy resources on the chain and prevent excessive concentration of network resources on a few contracts. Following the implementation of the new policy, the cost of withdrawing TRX jumped by a factor of 15, while the cost of withdrawing USDT climbed by more than twice.

According to a statement made earlier on Saturday, Justin Sun, the founder of Tron network, stated that the company is committed to developing a network that is “cheap, fast, and secure”. However, as a result of the recent switch from a static to a dynamic energy charging model, Binance has modified the fees associated with making withdrawals on the TRON network. Additionally, he mentioned that he was collaborating with Binance in order to lower the fees.

We are working closely with #Binance and actively exploring solutions that would reduce withdrawal fees of #TRON stablecoins and tokens on the exchange.

We remain committed to making crypto trading more affordable for everyone.

— H.E. Justin Sun🇬🇩🇩🇲🔥₮ (@justinsuntron) February 11, 2023



In accordance with Proposal 83, the Tron network implemented a mechanism that will enable dynamic regulation of energy in contracts for the purpose of achieving a more equitable distribution of energy among contracts. The number of resources that are used to execute a contract will dynamically affect how much energy is used to complete the contract.

The majority of the CPU time being used on the Tron network right now is being spent on just a few contracts, some of which are of low value or have even been proven to be fake. As a result, the dynamic energy model makes it more expensive for such transactions to take place, while having no impact on other decentralized applications (dApps).

As things currently stand from the recent Binance news, the withdrawal fees for USDT, USDC, and TUSD remain the same at 1 U.S. dollar value; as far as BUSD is concerned, the fee is chalked out at 0.8 BUSD. Furthermore, the fee levied on the TRON token has been dropped from 15 to 1 TRX.

