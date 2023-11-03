Binance Co-Founder Yi He on Crypto, Regulation and Changpeng … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Jonathan Ferro drives you through the market moving events from around the world on Bloomberg's The Open. 60 minutes featuring the brightest minds on Wall Street, taking you through the most important hour of the trading day.

The economy and markets are "under surveillance". Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.

If the only thing you know about sports is who wins and who loses, you are missing the highest stakes action of all. The business owners that power this multibillion dollar industry are changing, and a new era of the business of sports is underway. From media and technology to finance and real estate, leagues and teams across the globe have matured into far more than just back page entertainment. And the decisions they make have huge consequences, not just for the bottom line, but for communities, cities, even entire countries.

Icahn Enterprises Maintains Payout After Losses Narrow

Selfridges Owner Benko to Give Up Control of €23 Billion Empire

Here Are the Key Takeaways From the US Jobs Report for October

Fed Hiking Cycle Looks Done After US Jobs Report Shows Cooling

US Yields Dive After Jobs Data as Traders Move Up Rate-Cut Bets

UBS Strategy, Telecom Cash Flow Eyed in European Earnings Next Week

Tesla’s Dimming Growth Puts Big Seven Status Under Spotlight

Apple’s Disappointing Outlook Spotlights Growing China Woes

Siemens to Invest $510 Million in US Manufacturing, Texas Plant

Musk Says Mysterious xAI Product to Be Offered to ‘Select Group’

China Wants to Build Advanced Humanoid Robots by 2025

Elon Musk Calls for AI Regulations in Chat With UK Prime Minister

Google and Microsoft Bet on 27-Year-Old Stanford Alum to Make AI Work For a Billion Users

Blinken Meets Netanyahu With Focus on War Hostages, Civilians

Toxic Cycle of 70 Governments in 75 Years Is Meloni’s New Target

FTX Trial Fuels Frustration and Anger For Traders Who Lost Money

Brookfield Fires Cushman on US Listings After Deal Fails

The White House Historical Association is opening a technology-driven educational center in 2024

Fall Auctions Woo Rich Bargain Hunters With $2.5 Billion in Art

Sam Bankman-Fried Won't Be the Last Crypto Mogul Behind Bars

How To Keep Foreign Hands Off the Next Election

Victoria's Secret Can Teach Lululemon About the Price of Hubris

Why ‘Ambition’ Is Sometimes a Dirty Word, on The Businessweek Show

Brazil Once Pioneered Generic Drugs, and Then Came a Patent War

Online Gambling Has Millions of Young Africans Battling Addiction

Nascar Accused of Bias Against White Men in Its Diversity Efforts

Abortion on Ohio Ballot Seen as Test of Key 2024 Election Issue

India Had Third-Hottest October on Record: Weather Watch

Remembering Saleemul Huq, a Champion of Climate Justice

Americans Are Walking 36% Less Since Covid

Silicon Valley City Wants to Ease Housing Crisis With $150,000 Cargo Containers

Maine Proposal Would Force Buyout of Power Companies

Bankman-Fried’s Conviction Stirs Both Hope and Condemnation for Crypto

SBF’s Inner Circle Delivered a Conviction. What’s Next for Them?

Quick Sam Bankman-Fried Verdict Is Unusual for Big White-Collar Case

Yi He during an interview in Dubai last month. The Binance co-founder proved instrumental to the crypto exchange’s meteoric rise.

Photographer: Natalie Naccache/Bloomberg

Behind the scenes, Yi He is an influential power broker in the $1.2 trillion crypto market. Now, the firm she helped start with Changpeng “CZ” Zhao is under threat from regulators.

One senior Binance executive has managed to stay out of the global spotlight over the past six years and counting — even now as governments everywhere intensify their crypto clampdown: Yi He.

As a co-founder of the besieged digital-currency empire, she’s one of the most powerful players in the $1.2 trillion industry. She also has much to lose as the regulatory onslaught deepens and causes an existential crisis for crypto’s largest exchange.

