SHIB Lead Teases 3 New 'Partnershibs,' XRP Listed by Gemini, 20 Trillion SHIB Held by Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

Check out U.Today’s top three news stories over the past day.

According to Shytoshi Kusama’s recent message on the “Shibarium Tech” Telegram channel, the SHIB community should get ready for three new “partnerSHIBs.” The SHIB lead has not disclosed the names of the companies SHIB plans to partner with; however, he revealed some of the partnership details. One of these “partnershibs,” wrote Kusama, has “dry ink,” which means that it has already been signed. The second “partnershib” is expected this month and is focused around “technology and furthering grand causes.” The third partnership remains the most mysterious one as almost nothing has been said about it, except for the fact that it will “follow closely” and that it is “worthy of a raised glass.”

After a recent teaser post on Gemini’s official X account, the exchange has relisted Ripple-affiliated token XRP, to the great delight of the XRP community. The good news has been shared by XRP enthusiast @RipplePandaXRP, as he posted a screenshot showing the asset appearing on the Gemini app; however, at that time, the XRP trading option was not available. Today , the exchange officially announced that its users can now enjoy trading the Ripple-affiliated asset. Gemini has joined the club of major exchanges (Coinbase, Kraken, Crypto.com and others), who decided to get the asset back on their platforms following Ripple’s recent victory over the SEC regulator in court. As a reminder, Judge Analisa Torres ruled that Ripple’s XRP sales made on the secondary market were not to be considered security sales.

@CryptoLollla, SHIB enthusiast and X user with almost 19,000 followers, has taken to social media to share how many SHIB tokens are held by Robinhood investment app. Data by analytics platform Arkham shows that Robinhood owns an astounding 20 trillion Shiba Inu coins in its wallet. @CryptoLollla also shared a screenshot showing major investors of Robinhood who bought its stocks, meaning that they indirectly approved of holding the 20 trillion SHIB. Shiba Inu is Robinhood’s biggest holding; in comparison, the company also owns PEPE, but only two million of it. Based on the impressive size of Robinhood’s SHIB bag, @CryptoLollla suggests that the next bull run for Shiba Inu will be “euphoric.”

